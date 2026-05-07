Nepal Becomes South Asia's Priciest Place to Fill a Tank as US War on Iran Rattles the Pump

According to the Department of Customs, in the first seven months of fiscal year 2025/26, Nepal spent NPR 139.10 billion (about USD 1 billion) on imports of petrol, diesel, and LPG alone. As noted by Nepal News, with no domestic refining capacity and a single supplier pipeline, there is almost no policy buffer when prices spike internationally.

The most expensive pump in South Asia

A regional comparison makes Nepal’s position stark. Nepal’s petrol has reached NPR 219 per litre (USD 1.48), above Pakistan (USD 1.36), Sri Lanka (USD 1.30), India (USD 1.02), Bhutan (USD 1.06), the Maldives (USD 1.04), Afghanistan (about USD 0.95), and Bangladesh (USD 0.87). As per a report from Nepal-based digital news and social media platform PressAdda, even countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which are going through their own economic crises, have cheaper petrol prices than Nepal.

The pump price is only the beginning of the impact. Diesel was priced at NPR 139 per litre in February, meaning it jumped by 31 percent within a single month. The World Bank projected Nepal’s economic growth to slow to 2.3 percent in fiscal year 2025–26, down from 4.6 percent in 2024–25, partly reflecting the impact of the conflict in Western Asia.

The price of rice has already increased by NPR 100 to 200 (about USD 0.75 to 1.50) per 25-kg sack, while vegetables remain expensive. Price watchdogs warn that fuel costs act as a multiplier across the supply chain; a small increase at the pump can mean significantly higher prices for food, transport, and household essentials within weeks.

Transport fares are now officially higher too. The Department of Transport Management approved a 16.71 percent rise in passenger fares on inter-provincial routes, with cargo rates rising by 21.68 percent on hill routes and 15.75 percent on Tarai routes.

“As freight charges have increased by three times, market prices could rise by up to 50 percent. If tensions escalate further, it will be a disaster,” said Rajendra Sangraula, president of the Nepal Freight Forwarders Association.

A new government’s first economic test

Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party government, led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, known popularly as Balen, came to power following elections in March 2026. Those elections were held after the previous KP Sharma Oli government collapsed following the September 2025 Gen Z protests, which were partly driven by public anger over economic mismanagement and a government-ordered social media ban.

The RSP government has introduced several emergency measures to manage the crisis. As reported by Rising Nepal Daily, a Cabinet meeting reduced customs duty and infrastructure tax on fuel by 50 percent to ensure smooth supply. The government also introduced a two-day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, for government offices and educational institutions to cut fuel consumption. According to Ratopati, fuel quotas for high-ranking government officials have been reduced, and wholesale fuel distribution is being controlled. Meanwhile, due to acute LPG shortages, the NOC has been directing distributors to supply only half-filled cooking gas cylinders to households to stretch limited stocks.

But these steps have not reversed the trend. Despite the 50 percent tax exemption, the impact has been minimal due to the continuous rise in crude oil prices globally. According to Ratopati, NOC Executive Director Chandika Bhatta reported a fortnightly loss of approximately NPR 14 billion (about USD 105 million), NPR 930 million daily, based on data from March 30 to April 8, 2026.

A governance gap has also emerged inside the ministry itself. A ministry official was quoted as saying the absence of a dedicated minister is making it difficult to reach decisions on price adjustments, noting that deciding whether to control inflation or to facilitate supply through automatic pricing “is only possible at the political level.”

Consumer groups have publicly called for more. “The higher fuel price has already started to impact consumers. The corporation seems focused only on calculating its losses,” said Prem Lal Maharjan, president of the National Consumer Forum. “Who will hear consumer grievances?”