Bombay HC Grants Bail to Sharad Kalaskar, Convicted in Murder of Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar—Family to Move SC

On 29 April 2026, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the two men convicted in the 2013 murder of rationalist and anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar. The next day, Dabholkar’s family said they would challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale suspended Kalaskar’s life sentence and allowed his release on a bail bond of ₹50,000. They cited doubts over his identification as the assailant and noted that the prosecution’s case relied heavily on questionable witness testimony. The court also took into account Kalaskar’s long incarceration of more than seven years and the delay expected in hearing his appeal.

The bench declined a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stay the bail order, stating that it had already raised doubts about Kalaskar’s identification.

Reacting to the development, Dabholkar’s son, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, described the decision as disappointing. He further asserted that his father’s murder was connected to those of several activists at the time. “The chargesheets in all these cases clearly reflect this, and it has been brought out before the court. The mastermind behind these crimes has not yet been arrested. It was a larger conspiracy against rationalist thought,” he said, speaking to The Indian Express.

“Till the time all the perpetrators in the murders of Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh are brought to justice, and the masterminds are behind bars and convicted, the threat to rationalist thought remains,” he continued.

Hamid Dabholkar also pointed out that the CBI has not yet appealed against the acquittal of three other accused in the case. In May 2024, a special court in Pune convicted Kalaskar and another accused, Sachin Andure, sentencing them to life imprisonment. The same court acquitted Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave, citing lack of evidence.