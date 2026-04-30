Bombay HC Grants Bail to Sharad Kalaskar, Convicted in Murder of Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar—Family to Move SC

Key Points
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, convicted in the 2013 murder of Narendra Dabholkar, citing doubts over identification evidence.
Dabholkar’s family has termed the decision disappointing and plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court.
The case remains linked to a broader set of killings of rationalists, with investigations pointing to a larger conspiracy.
On 29 April 2026, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the two men convicted in the 2013 murder of rationalist and anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar. The next day, Dabholkar’s family said they would challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale suspended Kalaskar’s life sentence and allowed his release on a bail bond of ₹50,000. They cited doubts over his identification as the assailant and noted that the prosecution’s case relied heavily on questionable witness testimony. The court also took into account Kalaskar’s long incarceration of more than seven years and the delay expected in hearing his appeal.
The bench declined a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stay the bail order, stating that it had already raised doubts about Kalaskar’s identification.
Reacting to the development, Dabholkar’s son, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, described the decision as disappointing. He further asserted that his father’s murder was connected to those of several activists at the time. “The chargesheets in all these cases clearly reflect this, and it has been brought out before the court. The mastermind behind these crimes has not yet been arrested. It was a larger conspiracy against rationalist thought,” he said, speaking to The Indian Express.
“Till the time all the perpetrators in the murders of Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh are brought to justice, and the masterminds are behind bars and convicted, the threat to rationalist thought remains,” he continued.
Hamid Dabholkar also pointed out that the CBI has not yet appealed against the acquittal of three other accused in the case. In May 2024, a special court in Pune convicted Kalaskar and another accused, Sachin Andure, sentencing them to life imprisonment. The same court acquitted Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave, citing lack of evidence.
Dabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead on 20 August 2013 while on a morning walk in Pune. The killing, carried out by two motorcycle-borne assailants, triggered nationwide outrage. The investigation was initially handled by Pune Police before being transferred to the CBI in 2014 following a court order.
The central agency later named Kalaskar and Andure as the alleged shooters. Both were arrested in 2018 and convicted in 2024 after a trial that lasted nearly three years. The case also involved additional accused allegedly linked to the Sanatan Sanstha, with charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
During the bail hearing, Kalaskar’s defence argued that his identification as an assailant was unreliable. They contended that he had been named only in a later chargesheet and that no test identification parade was conducted. Instead, witnesses were shown photographs while he was already in custody, which they argued weakened the evidentiary value.
The court noted inconsistencies in witness accounts, including claims that eyewitnesses had seen the incident from distances of about 500 metres. It observed that the manner in which identification was established “loses its sanctity” under such circumstances.
Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that identification through photographs did not invalidate the evidence and maintained that the case relied substantially on eyewitness testimony. However, the court found sufficient grounds to grant bail pending the appeal.
The case continues to remain under judicial scrutiny, with multiple appeals pending. Dabholkar’s daughter has also challenged the acquittal of the three co-accused, as well as the exclusion of certain charges, before the High Court.
For the family, the latest development underscores unresolved questions in the investigation. “We will continue to fight the battle for justice within the constitutional framework. We as Dabholkars are going to approach the Supreme Court,” Hamid Dabholkar said.
[DS]
Suggested Reading: