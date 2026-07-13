Nepali Poet Viplob Pratik on Literature, Language, and a Life Shaped by Words

Viplob Pratik is a leading contemporary Nepali poet, novelist, lyricist, translator, and former journalist whose work has influenced Nepal’s literary landscape for more than four decades. Known for his lyrical and introspective writing on love, memory, human vulnerability, and the search for meaning, he is the author of the poetry collections Nahareko Manchhe, “A Person Kissed by the Moon,” the novel Abijit, and the haiku collection “Schadenfreude.”

Beyond literature, he has written hundreds of song lyrics and worked in translation, editing, theater, and film. Admired for both his literary contributions and his thoughtful, philosophical outlook, Pratik’s work continues to resonate with readers across generations and remains an important voice in contemporary Nepali literature.

Sangita Swechcha of Global Voices interviewed Viplob Pratik via email to learn more about his multifaceted career as a poet, novelist, lyricist, translator, and former journalist, as well as his contributions to contemporary Nepali literature. He also reflected on the evolving relationship between language, culture, technology, and society, and on the enduring role of literature in a rapidly changing world.