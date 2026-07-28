Ethnic Vietnamese Face Discrimination and Statelessness in Cambodia

Thousands of ethnic Vietnamese living in Cambodia continue to face discrimination, and many are considered stateless for lacking documents to prove their citizenship. Stateless individuals can face barriers accessing state services, medical care, education, marriage, and are unable to travel, among other issues.

A 2019 government census recorded 78,090 people whose mother tongue was Vietnamese. The Ministry of Interior said there were 180,690 “Vietnamese nationals” residing in Cambodia. But civil society groups estimate that around 400,000 to 700,000 compose the ethnic Vietnamese population in the country. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cited a government report that listed 75,000 stateless individuals, the majority of whom have ethnic Vietnamese roots.

Vietnam and Cambodia are two neighboring states in Southeast Asia with a long and complicated history. Colonial occupations, the Cold War, and internal conflicts have caused mass evacuations and border porosity between the two countries. During the rule of the Khmer Rouge from 1975 to 1979, the Vietnamese population was attacked and forced to escape Cambodia. This was followed by Vietnam’s occupation of Cambodia for a decade, which stirred strong anti-Vietnamese sentiment in Cambodian society. Many politicians consider the ethnic Vietnamese “illegal immigrants.”

In a report by Women Peace Makers and Nationality For All released in June 2024, it identified the hurdles faced by ethnic Vietnamese in securing citizenship in Cambodia.