How Cambodia’s Law on ‘Freedom Parks’ Curtailed People’s Right to Protest

The Phnom Penh freedom park became crucial for opposition groups to stage protests in 2013 and 2014. A new freedom park was named in 2017, but this was far from the city center and surrounded by warehouses and industrial buildings.

“Moving Freedom Park to a location far from their [protesters’] target audience, resulting in a loss in the expressive value of assemblies, would therefore clearly impede the exercise of fundamental rights,” said the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights country representative in Cambodia in an interview with VOA Khmer news outlet.

CCHR has documented numerous instances when the government explicitly prevented groups from holding protests in the Phnom Penh Freedom Park.

For example, protesters from eviction-hit communities were blocked in January 2015.

Barricades were placed in September 2020 ostensibly to maintain security and public order during the pandemic. UN Special rapporteurs issued a statement expressing concern over the security measures that undermined the use of the freedom park.

This year, authorities denied permission for the use of the park to celebrate International Women’s Day and advised groups to mark the day by organizing activities in their respective offices. The city also warned that organizers could face legal action if they proceeded to hold the event and “disrupted security, public order or social stability.”

The same prohibitions were made during the May 1 Labor Day, and authorities only allowed ten people to walk and submit petitions to government agencies.

CCHR cited the experience of groups in coordinating their plans with authorities.