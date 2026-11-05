Tracing the recruitment trap behind Russia’s war

One estimate says the country needs another 1.5 million workers to stabilize its labor market, and officials themselves expect a shortfall of 3.1 million people by 2030. Because stricter migration rules have also pushed out roughly a million temporary workers, the army and the factories now compete for the same shrinking labor pool.

While Russia has not dared to implement another full-scale military draft as it did in September 2022 — a move that was highly damaging to the regime and local support — officials are doing everything they can to buy recruits or force those who are vulnerable, elderly, or simply went to the draft station to register to go to the front lines.

Given these manpower challenges, Moscow has looked outward. It has already used tens of thousands of prisoners and three waves of North Korean troops, yet that wasn’t enough.

A UK defense assessment, summarized by a Ukrainian outlet, says the supply of convict recruits is probably exhausted, and Russia is widening its search across the Global South to avoid another mobilization at home.

Ukrainian data counts nearly 29,000 foreigners who have signed contracts since 2022. One report says the army wants at least 18,500 more in 2026, naming Bangladesh among its top targets.

Rights groups see a pattern behind these numbers. The International Federation for Human Rights described an organized pipeline aimed at undocumented migrants, detainees, precarious workers, and foreign students across three continents, and Amnesty International accused Moscow last month of deceptive, coercive, and exploitative recruitment.

Who is accepting this offer?

Within South Asia, this recruitment scheme goes beyond just Bangladesh. After Sri Lanka’s economic collapse in 2022 and Nepal’s recession, wages of at least USD 550 a month in Russia looked like a way out, according to analysis from the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Nepal’s foreign minister admitted in early 2024 that more than 200 Nepali citizens had been recruited. Kathmandu later suspended work permits for Russia after numerous Nepali citizens died on the front lines in Ukraine. Sri Lanka, for its part, saw an estimated 600 to 700 former soldiers recruited.

Why, then, would anyone take the risk? Money comes first. One welder, according to a report on survivors’ accounts, was offered a USD 20,990 signing bonus, a salary of USD 2,664 per month, and a shot at citizenship. For families buried in debt, those numbers can drown out the danger.

But money isn’t the whole answer. Some Bangladeshis enlisted knowingly were misled about the role, the reporting noted, while others lost a visa-linked job and found a recruiter waiting with a better-sounding contract. Some never aimed for Russia at all: One prisoner said an Uzbek broker had promised him residence in Italy. Once inside, the choice largely disappears, as recruits were presented with contracts in Russian, with those who hesitated facing threats and violence, according to Fortify Rights and Truth Hounds. Another report described passports and phones seized on arrival.

The legal door and the missing agreement

Russia was never a typical destination for Bangladeshi workers. This labor force first entered the country via shipyards, where skilled hands were needed as the war strained the domestic labor supply. Initially, around 56 workers were sent there. Then the flow increased. According to the data of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), 993 Bangladeshis went in 2024 and 4,663 in 2025. The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) records 8,247 departures between 2024 and June 2026. The state-run Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) sent just 426 among them, and those workers are reported safe; the private market carried the rest.

However, even with this sizable flow of workers, no signed labor agreement seems to exist between the two countries. During Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s June 2026 visit to Moscow, both sides merely urged early conclusion of pending accords, including a human resource agreement and a readmission agreement. Russia has agreed to fast-track a proposal for 100,000 Bangladeshi workers within a year. A state minister even spoke of 300,000 to 400,000 workers over five years. Meanwhile, Dhaka’s embassy in Moscow has asked Russia to bar Bangladeshis from military service.

The lack of a formal agreement leaves Bangladeshi workers exposed and vulnerable to scams and exploitation.

Fraud also shows up outside the war. In January 2026, 35 workers returned from Russia after being terminated, saying they had each paid about BDT 700,000 (roughly USD 5,651).

Agents, agencies, and the price of a seat

The route from village to barracks runs through ordinary offices. Bangladesh’s Special Response Battalion (SRB) said 30 men who flew to Russia in May 2026 went through three manpower firms, Jabal-e-Noor International, RS International, and TS Group. Officers arrested two alleged ringleaders in mid-October and say a Russian man and a Kyrgyz woman were part of the network, though these allegations remain unconfirmed. The expatriates’ welfare minister told Parliament that the men left with BMET clearance through licensed agencies, which shows that paperwork alone proves nothing.