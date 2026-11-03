Our Ram is seedhe, your Thakur ji is tedhe: Baba Bageshwar under fire for comparing Lord Ram and Krishna, issues apology after backlash

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BAGESHWAR DHAM’S HEAD PRIEST, Dhirendra Shastri a.k.a. Baba Bageshwar, has come under fire after a clip from one of his public dialogues went viral on social media. The priest was comparing Lord Rama and Lord Krishna in a video that was shared on November 1, 2026. The devotees and saints accused him of creating divisions between followers of the two Hindu deities, while presenting the former as the superior one.
Baba Bageshwar’s comment particularly incited the devotees of Krishna after his comment called Lord Rama “seedhe” (honest/upright) and Lord Krishna as “tedhe” (mischievous). After facing backlash, Shastri released another video clarifying his stance and apologizing to the devotees on November 2, 2026. He said that his remarks were made while he was full of emotions and playfulness. He never wanted to divide any sects of the religion and was just playfully quoting what other saints have said about Lord Krishna.
The controversy started after a video from one of Baba Bageshwar’s Ram Katha went viral. It is reported that the alleged dialogue was from an event in Karera, Madhya Pradesh. In the video, Shastri compares the physical traits, mannerisms and anecdotes of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Many followers pointed out that he showed Ram in a positive light and as a superior deity as compared to Thakur ji (Krishna).
Addressing his devotees in the event, Baba Bageshwar said, “Look at any photo of your Thakur ji. Even when he stands, he is crooked in three places. His feet are crossed, his waist is bent somewhere, and then, with his neck bent, he plays the flute.”
Contrasting the traits with Lord Ram, Baba said that the deity stands straight, has a straight name and even looks and walks in a straight manner. The controversial comparison even included Dham (abode) of the two deities, Ayodhya and Vrindavan, with the latter having a crooked name according to Shastri.
Baba Bageshwar then went on to draw further comparisons through a playful song. He called Lord Krishna’s flute playing a “game” as compared to Ram’s wielding of the bow. “The flute played by your Thakur ji is no big deal. Even this man (points to a man on stage) can play the flute,” Baba said.
He also made references to Krishna’s relation with cows and his cowherding practice, contrasting it with Lord Ram leading an army of monkeys. “Even you and I can herd cows. But making monkeys dance to your tune is no game,” he said.
These remarks along with his repeated use of words “ours” for Lord Ram and “yours” for Lord Krishna were seen as sparking divide within the sects of followers. The devotees pointed out that both Ram and Krishna are considered incarnations of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. Both deities are seen as epitome of righteousness and moral conduct in their respective eras.
The video quickly gained attention online with several users questioning Shastri’s choice of words. People described his remarks as “shameful” and “madness,” while others questioned how someone like him was given the stature of “Maharaj” at Bageshwar Dham.
One user wrote, “It pains me to even call this man "Maharaj." He has been cheating people for so long. He has now created divisions even in the name of God. Before this, he divided people in the name of Sanatani.”
A strong reaction was seen from the people of Braj region, particularly from Mathura and Vrindavan, places considered to be Krishna’s abode. One person wrote on X, “Bageshwar Baba sat on the vyaspeeth (a sacred seat given to spiritual orators and scholars) and mocked Shri Krishna in front of lakhs. Sita Ram written on his chest, and poison for Krishna on his tongue.”
The response from the devotees led to Shastri issuing a statement clarifying his stance. He maintained that the comments were made in an emotional and playful manner and were not intended to establish the superiority of the two deities. He stated that his remarks were in the same tone as gopis used to express grievances towards Lord Krishna, or how saints such as Vindu Ji Maharaj use affectionate reproaches while expressing their devotion to the deity.
In the apology video Baba Bageshwar said, “Some people have misinterpreted our words and come to wrong conclusions. I humbly want to clarify that I did not intend to create any distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna [...] I myself am a devotee of Thakur ji. I am a devotee of Braj. I share the narrative of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha to the best of my ability and I sing the praises of Thakur ji.”
He further pointed out that he has repeatedly raised his voice for Krishan Janmabhoomi and his existence itself depended on the grace of Thakur ji (Lord Krishna). Addressing the backlash, Shastri finally apologized for hurting any devotee’s sentiments through his words.
[Rh/HP/RS]
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