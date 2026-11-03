Our Ram is seedhe, your Thakur ji is tedhe: Baba Bageshwar under fire for comparing Lord Ram and Krishna, issues apology after backlash

What did Baba Bageshwar say about Lord Ram and Krishna?

The controversy started after a video from one of Baba Bageshwar’s Ram Katha went viral. It is reported that the alleged dialogue was from an event in Karera, Madhya Pradesh. In the video, Shastri compares the physical traits, mannerisms and anecdotes of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Many followers pointed out that he showed Ram in a positive light and as a superior deity as compared to Thakur ji (Krishna).

Addressing his devotees in the event, Baba Bageshwar said, “Look at any photo of your Thakur ji. Even when he stands, he is crooked in three places. His feet are crossed, his waist is bent somewhere, and then, with his neck bent, he plays the flute.”

Contrasting the traits with Lord Ram, Baba said that the deity stands straight, has a straight name and even looks and walks in a straight manner. The controversial comparison even included Dham (abode) of the two deities, Ayodhya and Vrindavan, with the latter having a crooked name according to Shastri.

Baba Bageshwar then went on to draw further comparisons through a playful song. He called Lord Krishna’s flute playing a “game” as compared to Ram’s wielding of the bow. “The flute played by your Thakur ji is no big deal. Even this man (points to a man on stage) can play the flute,” Baba said.

He also made references to Krishna’s relation with cows and his cowherding practice, contrasting it with Lord Ram leading an army of monkeys. “Even you and I can herd cows. But making monkeys dance to your tune is no game,” he said.