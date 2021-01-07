Asia’s First Mountain Health Institute In Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Six Sigma Healthcare to set up Asia’s first mountain health institute in Sirmaur district with an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

Six Sigma Healthcare is providing free high altitude medical services pilgrimage destinations — Amarnath, Kailash Mansarover, Kedarnath and Manimahesh.

At a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the proposal for setting up the institute was given by its Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Bhardwaj.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh accepted the proposal and said the government would provide support in the purchase of the land for the institute in Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

Bhardwaj said the institute would provide jobs to 727 youths. He said that the objective of the institute is to develop all types of research in allopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, naturopathy and yoga concerning high-altitude and to educate professionals in mountain medicines. (IANS)