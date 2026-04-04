Criminalisation of Politics? ADR Report Highlights Over 100 Candidates Contesting Upcoming Assam Polls Have Criminal Cases Registered Against Themselves

The Criminalisation Of Politics

Out of the total 722 candidates, 82 (11%) have serious criminal cases registered against them, which include charges related to crimes against women and attempt to murder. In the 2021 assembly elections, ADR had analysed 941 candidates, out of which 138 (15%) had declared criminal cases against themselves. In the same year, 109 (12%) of the candidates faced serious criminal charges.

The report states: “Among the major parties, 28 (28%) out of 99 candidates analysed from INC, 8 (9%) out of 90 candidates analysed from BJP, 11 (37%) out of 30 candidates analysed from AIUDF, 6 (23%) out of 26 candidates analysed from Asom Gana Parishad, 2 (15%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Raijor Dal, 2 (20%) out of 10 candidates analysed from Assam Jatiya Parishad and 1 (33%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI (ML) (L) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.”

The report also points out this recurring trend in major elections where significant candidates face multiple criminal charges. Despite these charges, they are fielded by their parties and campaign heavily, remaining a popular face. The ADR report thus criticizes this trend, stating that this harms democracy.

Political Parties Not Following Supreme Court’s Directions

The report notes: “The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 14% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Assam Assembly Elections 2026 have given tickets from 9% to 37% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.”

ADR: Political Parties Fielding Candidates With Tainted Backgrounds

Highlighting the Supreme Court’s directions on giving tickets to candidates based on their qualifications, achievements and merit, the report further points out: “During the recent 2 State Assembly elections held in 2025, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the person, does good social work, cases are politically motivated etc. These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds. This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers.”

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