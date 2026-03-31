2026 Puducherry Election: 23% Candidates Face Criminal Charges, 41% Crorepatis—ADR Report Reveals

Alongside criminal cases, the report highlighted the increasing role of wealth in the elections. Out of 291 candidates analysed, 119 candidates, or 41%, declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore. This marks a significant rise from the 2021 Assembly elections, when 74 candidates, or 23%, were crorepatis. The total declared assets of all candidates amount to ₹2,099 crore, with an average asset value of ₹7.21 crore per candidate.

Party wise data shows that 17 of 21 Congress candidates, all 16 candidates from the AINRC, 11 of 12 DMK candidates, and all 10 BJP candidates have declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore.

The ADR report also analysed the distribution of wealth among candidates. It found that 62 candidates, or 21%, declared assets above ₹5 crore, while 23 candidates, or 8%, declared assets between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore. Another 64 candidates reported assets between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore, while 79 candidates declared assets between ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh. Sixty three candidates reported assets below ₹10 lakh.

Among the wealthiest candidates, Jose Charles Martin of the Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) topped the list with declared assets of ₹609 crore. He was followed by VP Ramalingame of the BJP with assets of ₹115 crore, and A Namassivayam of the BJP with assets exceeding ₹85 crore.

Other high value candidates include G Nehru of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam with assets of ₹77 crore, GNS Rajasekaran of the BJP with ₹68 crore, and A Johnkumar of the BJP with assets exceeding ₹59 crore.

The report also identified three candidates who declared zero assets, including MP Simon Raj from Thirunallar, R Sundarraj from Mannadipet, and A Velu from Nettapakkam.

In addition, 183 candidates, or 63%, declared liabilities in their affidavits. Among them, Jose Charles Martin reported liabilities exceeding ₹210 crore, followed by VP Ramalingame with liabilities of over ₹30 crore, and A Namassivayam with liabilities above ₹20 crore.