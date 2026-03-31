2026 Puducherry Election: 23% Candidates Face Criminal Charges, 41% Crorepatis—ADR Report Reveals

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23% of candidates contesting the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections face criminal cases, while over 40% are crorepatis, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Puducherry Election Watch revealed. The analysis is based on candidate affidavits and was published on 30 March 2026.
The report analysed 291 of the 294 candidates contesting the 30 Assembly seats in the Union Territory. Of the total candidates, 34 belong to national parties, 63 to state parties, 80 to registered unrecognised parties, and 117 are Independents. Polling is scheduled for 9 April 2026, with results expected on 4 May.
According to the report, 66 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 38 facing serious criminal charges. This marks an increase from the 2021 elections, when 54 candidates, or 17%, had declared criminal cases, and 28 faced serious charges.
The report also noted that three candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, while two candidates face murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
All major political parties have fielded candidates with criminal backgrounds – three of 21 Congress candidates, four of 16 All India NR Congress candidates (AINRC), six of 12 DMK candidates, and five of 10 BJP candidates. The report also found that registered unrecognised parties had the highest proportion of candidates with criminal cases, followed by state parties and national parties. Independents had comparatively fewer candidates with criminal cases.
ADR report further identified 11 constituencies as “red alert” constituencies where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases. These include Villianur, Mudaliarpet, Karaikal South, Lawspet, Manavely, Neravy TR Pattinam, Muthialpet, Ozhukarai, Kalapet, Thirunallar, and Ariankuppam.
Alongside criminal cases, the report highlighted the increasing role of wealth in the elections. Out of 291 candidates analysed, 119 candidates, or 41%, declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore. This marks a significant rise from the 2021 Assembly elections, when 74 candidates, or 23%, were crorepatis. The total declared assets of all candidates amount to ₹2,099 crore, with an average asset value of ₹7.21 crore per candidate.
Party wise data shows that 17 of 21 Congress candidates, all 16 candidates from the AINRC, 11 of 12 DMK candidates, and all 10 BJP candidates have declared assets exceeding ₹1 crore.
The ADR report also analysed the distribution of wealth among candidates. It found that 62 candidates, or 21%, declared assets above ₹5 crore, while 23 candidates, or 8%, declared assets between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore. Another 64 candidates reported assets between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore, while 79 candidates declared assets between ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh. Sixty three candidates reported assets below ₹10 lakh.
Among the wealthiest candidates, Jose Charles Martin of the Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK) topped the list with declared assets of ₹609 crore. He was followed by VP Ramalingame of the BJP with assets of ₹115 crore, and A Namassivayam of the BJP with assets exceeding ₹85 crore.
Other high value candidates include G Nehru of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam with assets of ₹77 crore, GNS Rajasekaran of the BJP with ₹68 crore, and A Johnkumar of the BJP with assets exceeding ₹59 crore.
The report also identified three candidates who declared zero assets, including MP Simon Raj from Thirunallar, R Sundarraj from Mannadipet, and A Velu from Nettapakkam.
In addition, 183 candidates, or 63%, declared liabilities in their affidavits. Among them, Jose Charles Martin reported liabilities exceeding ₹210 crore, followed by VP Ramalingame with liabilities of over ₹30 crore, and A Namassivayam with liabilities above ₹20 crore.
ADR also observed that the Supreme Court’s 13 February 2020 directions requiring political parties to justify fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds appear to have had limited impact. Political parties continue to field candidates with criminal cases, with major parties giving tickets to between 14-50% such candidates.
The report further noted that the nexus between money power and criminal backgrounds continues to influence elections and undermine “the principles of ‘free and fair elections’, ‘participatory democracy’ and ‘level playing field’.”
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