Chinese Navy flexes muscles in the South China Sea

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has held a number of live-fire drills, including a “confrontational exercise” by the Shandong aircraft carrier group, in the South China Sea as a U.S. carrier operates in the area.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that a strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been in the South China Sea since last week and conducted “maritime strike training, anti-submarine operations, integrated multi-domain and joint training between surface and air elements, and flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft.”

The Nimitz is accompanied by a guided missile cruiser and three guided missile destroyers including the USS Chung Hoon that made a Taiwan Strait transit on Jan. 5, angering China.

This is the carrier strike group’s first 2022-2023 South China Sea deployment.

Soon after the U.S. strike group made its entrance, the PLA Navy conducted a series of drills in the South China Sea, including a “combat exercise” by the Shandong aircraft carrier group.