1983 Nellie Massacre: Assam Government’s Decision to Table Tewary Commission Report Has Reopened Old Wounds; Rajiv Gandhi’s Assam Accord Put Tensions to Rest but Perpetrators Are Yet to Be Punished

The massacre was considered a national horror at the time. Even 42 years later, the Nellie Massacre remains a nightmare for many. Japanese scholar Makiko Kimura described it as the most gruesome tragedy in India since Partition.

The killings took place on the morning of February 18, 1983. In just a few hours, migrant Muslims from nearly 14 villages around Nellie, Assam, were brutally killed. Numerous reports from different media outlets have suggested that the actual death toll was much higher than the official figures.

The Indian Express stated that the unofficial death toll was nearly 3,000. Most of the victims were women, children, and the elderly, who were unable to escape the violence.

According to the Tewary report, which detailed the investigation into the 1983 Assam riots, numerous attacks took place in the state between January and March 1983. The number of attacks was as high as 545, occurring on roads and bridges. The report also noted that over 100 cases of kidnapping were registered during the period of agitation.

There were also reports of an armed gathering of about 1,000 people in Nellie a day before the attack. The Officer-in-Charge of the Nagaon police station later stated that this large crowd had been seen beating drums and preparing for violence. On the day of the massacre, tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities escalated to an extreme level.

On February 18, 1983, the violence began in Borbori village and eventually spread to Nellie and 13 other nearby villages. These villages were surrounded by an armed mob carrying machetes and guns.

Police Sub-Inspector D. Gogoi from the Jagiroad police station stated that he, along with CRPF personnel, moved toward Nellie after receiving the reports.

However, when they arrived, they found houses burning and numerous dead bodies—but no trace of the attackers. The victims of the massacre were primarily Bengali Muslims.

There were also reports suggesting an attempt to divert attention away from the affected villages, even as thick smoke continued to rise from the area. The violence continued until dusk, after which CRPF forces finally reached the scene of the crime.