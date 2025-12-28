Dalit Migrant Worker Lynched in Kerala—Accused of Thievery, Labelled 'Bangladeshi'

Kerala police have arrested five persons in connection with the lynching of Ramnarayan Baghel, a 31-year-old Dalit migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, who was beaten to death in Palakkad district on 17 December 2025. The accused were remanded to judicial custody on 19 December 2025 after a murder case was registered under the BNS.

The case drew widespread attention after a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the footage, a visibly injured Ramnarayan can be seen being questioned by men in the crowd about the language he spoke and the location of his village. A voice in the background is heard asking whether he was Bangladeshi.

Doctors at the Palakkad district hospital informed police that Ramnarayan had suffered multiple injuries across his body and was bleeding from the nose and mouth. According to the FIR, the doctor indicated that the profuse bleeding may have led to his death.

The brutality of the assault was underlined by the postmortem findings. Dr Hitesh Shankar, who conducted the autopsy, described the killing as a “brutal murder” and said that in his professional experience he had never seen a body assaulted so severely, adding that not a single part of Ramnarayan’s body was without injuries.

Ramnarayan had travelled to Kerala only four days before the incident to visit his brother Sasikanth, a mason working in the Kanjikode industrial area. According to his brother, Ramnarayan had come to Kerala seeking work but decided to return home as he did not enjoy the job. Unfamiliar with the area, he lost his way and wandered into Attappallam in the Walayar police station limits.

A panchayat member told the media that Ramnarayan was seen near women working under the MGNREGA scheme on the day of the incident. When he rummaged through one of their bags, reportedly looking for food, the women raised an alarm. A group of men nearby then assaulted him for several hours in a deserted area, questioning him and recording videos of the attack on their phones. No one intervened.

Police were alerted around 7pm, following which Ramnarayan was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. Before his death, he reportedly told hospital staff that he had been attacked by a mob accusing him of being a thief.