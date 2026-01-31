Muslim Voters in Assam Face Mass Deletions Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections—Opposition Cries Foul as CM Himanta Sarma Continues to Targeting ‘Miya’ Community

The Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam, ahead of Assembly Elections in early 2026, has turned into a major political and legal flashpoint as Muslim voters in the state face bulk deletions and unprecedented discrimination from government and election officials.

Opposition parties and concerned citizens have raised objections to violent rhetoric being used by BJP officials and the misuse of state machinery, even filing complaints with Guwahati High Court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

In late January 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa repeatedly targeted Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state, pejoratively referred to as ‘Miyas’. “Everyone in Assam knows that Bangladeshi Miya immigrants have entered the state,” Sarma said in one instance, “That is why our [BJP] workers have filed over five lakh complaints.”

Parallelly, multiple complaints have emerged across the state of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials disproportionately targeting Muslims in the state with disenfranchisement, through deletions, objections, and complaints. “Vote chori means we are trying to steal some Miya votes,” Sarma had said on 27 January 2026. He had also instructed BJP workers to file Form 7 complaints against ‘Miyas’ wherever possible.