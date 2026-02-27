Gauhati High Court Issues Notice to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Hate Speech Petition, Remarks on “Fissiparous Tendency”

The Gauhati High Court on 26 February 2026 issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after hearing multiple petitions alleging that he made hate speeches targeting Muslims in the state, violating his constitutional position.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury directed that notices be served to the Chief Minister, the Union of India, the State of Assam and the State Director General of Police. The court also issued notice on the petitioners’ prayer for interim relief.

The petitions have been filed by Assamese scholar Dr Hirendranath Gohain and two others, as well as by political parties including the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Earlier, some of the petitioners had approached the Supreme Court seeking action against Sarma. On 16 February 2026, a three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to entertain the pleas and asked the petitioners to move Gauhati High Court. The Supreme Court requested that the High Court consider listing and hearing the matter expeditiously if filed before it.

Before the High Court, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chander Uday Singh and Meenakshi Arora argued that the Sarma’s statements formed part of a sustained and habitual pattern of incitement against a minority community. They referred to a video shared on social media, later deleted, which depicted the Chief Minister firing a gun at animated figures wearing skull caps. The petitioners also cited reported statements about deleting “Miya” voters from electoral rolls, restricting voting rights, calling for social and economic boycott, and encouraging harassment.

The term “Miya” is a pejorative expression commonly used in Assam to refer to Bengali-speaking or Bengali-origin Muslims. Sarma stated that the word means “illegal immigrants” and has often used the term to differentiate ‘indigenous Assamese’ from ‘immigrants’.

The Bench orally remarked that the statements cited appeared to reflect a “fissiparous tendency”, but said that it would examine all submissions before drawing any conclusion. When the petitioners sought an ad interim order restraining Sarma from making further statements, the court declined to pass such an order at this stage, stating that notices would first be issued and the matter considered in due course. The court observed that issuing notice to the BJP was not necessary at this stage.