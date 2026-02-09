Assam BJP Deletes AI Video Showing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shooting at Skullcap-Clad Figures, Triggers National Political Backlash

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma can be seen shooting at people wearing skullcaps, in a video on X. Assam BJP uploaded the aforementioned video, generated using AI on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The video shows Himanta Biswa Sarma (actual footage at a shooting range) holding a rifle, and taking an aim at two men in skullcaps, with beards, resembling Muslims. One of the men resembles Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. CM Sarma then proceeds to shoot the people, and the video transitions into shots fired at the people (posters on a wall).

Opposition Parties Condemn Video, Demand Action for Disrupting Communal Harmony

The video has garnered severe backlash from the Opposition and the minority communities across India. The video, titled “Point Blank Shot”, further shows a text of “No Mercy”, and ends with Himanta Biswa Sarma’s image holding a gun as a cowboy, in that attire. The image further shows superimposed text phrases in Assamese, which loosely translates to “No Mercy to Bangladeshis”, “Why did you go to Pakistan?”, and “Foreigner-free Assam”.

Following the outrage from the opposition political parties, Assam BJP removed the video on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], stated that the video made provocative statements against the Muslims, and issued calls for targeted violence against them.

In a post on X dated February, 8, 2026, the CPI(M) said: “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP in Assam are using the SIR exercise and the bogey of 'infiltrators' to make highly communal, provocative statements and issue calls for targeted violence against Muslims.

The latest video posted by the BJP’s official handle amounts to an open call for ethnic cleansing and genocide.” CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said that the Supreme Court must take strict action against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for disrupting communal harmony.

The Congress also criticised the video, stating that the BJP government and Himanta Biswa Sarma were glorifying targeted, point blank murder of minorities. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) too condemned the BJP Assam government and said that the video was a green signal for genocide and mass murder.

See Also: 10 Facts About Shabana Mahmood, Who Could Be the UK’s Next Prime Minister