YET ANOTHER INSTANCE of Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents and models gaining unauthorized access autonomously has taken place, and the target this time is the Australian government. On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that an OpenAI agent hacked into a national healthcare database, an incident which he described as the “first known instance of an AI system breaching a government network.”

As per news agency Reuters, the OpenAI agent gained access to non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending, which were hosted on a medical statistics portal operated by a governmental agency.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during a media briefing, Albanese said he had discussed the incident with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “The AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s Medicare statistics database and also wrote files into the system,” the Prime Minister said.

Albanese said the breach occurred when an OpenAI agent, which was researching healthcare spending, bypassed restrictions while seeking information and accessed areas it was not authorized to enter.