Sunday, December 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Autoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Autoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID

170,000 people in England with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases

0
Autoimmune Disease
1,815 (1.1 per cent) of people with autoimmune rare diseases died. Unsplash

Researchers have now found that people with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases are at a greater risk of dying at a younger age amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the study, published in the journal Rheumatology, the research team looked at the electronic health records of 170,000 people in England with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

During March and April 2020 (the first two months of the Covid-19 pandemic), the team found that 1,815 (1.1 percent) of people with these diseases died.

“People with rare diseases often have poorer health outcomes generally, so we wanted to find out what impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had,” said study co-author Fiona Pearce from the University of Nottingham in the UK.

“From our study, we know that during the early months of the pandemic, people with these diseases were more likely to die than the general population,” Pearce added.

Autoimmune Disease
The risk of dying during Covid-19 was similar to that of someone 20 years older in the general population. Unsplash

The results also showed that the risk of dying during Covid-19 for people with these conditions increased from age 35.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: https://hindi.newsgram.com/

According to the researchers, women with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases had a similar risk of death to men during Covid-19 – whereas usually, their risk of death is lower.

For people of working age with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases, the risk of dying during Covid-19 was similar to that of someone 20 years older in the general population.

“Our study illustrates the unique ability of collaboration with the National Disease Registration Service to generate findings that can improve health in rare diseases,” said Peter Lanyon, Consultant Rheumatologist at Nottingham University Hospitals.

ALSO READ: Natural Antioxidants That Helps Body To Deal With Pollution

“The next steps in our research are to look at death certificate data and find out why people have died. We’ll be examining whether it’s due to Covid-19 infection or how much is due to the disruption to healthcare services,” Pearce added. (IANS)

Previous articleJapanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth
Next articleDetection of Corona Virus In Nasal Swab Through Smartphone

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Detection of Corona Virus In Nasal Swab Through Smartphone

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers in the US has developed an assay that can detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus in a nasal swab...
Read more
Lead Story

Japanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
A Japanese capsule is on its way to bring a precious sample from asteroid Ryugu which is expected to help in a better understanding...
Read more
Lead Story

Unmet Job Expectations Cause Suicide Risks in Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Declines in jobs may have left some working-class men frustrated by unmet job expectations and they are more likely to suffer an early death...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Detection of Corona Virus In Nasal Swab Through Smartphone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers in the US has developed an assay that can detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus in a nasal swab...
Read more

Autoimmune Disease Causes Early Death Risks During COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now found that people with rare autoimmune rheumatic diseases are at a greater risk of dying at a younger age amid the...
Read more

Japanese Capsule To Bring Asteroid Sample To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A Japanese capsule is on its way to bring a precious sample from asteroid Ryugu which is expected to help in a better understanding...
Read more

Unmet Job Expectations Cause Suicide Risks in Men

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Declines in jobs may have left some working-class men frustrated by unmet job expectations and they are more likely to suffer an early death...
Read more

Sania Mirza Learnt To Appreciate Small Things in Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family. Sania...
Read more

Your Complete Guide On How To Select The Best Credit Card

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The trend of using a credit card is on the rise for the affluent population, who can afford the expense. Given the abundant variety...
Read more

Women With PTSD And Depression Are On Higher Risk Of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression have an almost fourfold greater risk of early death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, type 2...
Read more

World-Famous Hornbill Festival From Nagaland Goes Virtual

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The Naga Heritage Village, the epicenter of the world-famous Hornbill Festival is quiet this year with the celebrations turned online due to the Covid-19...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada