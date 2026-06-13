A Lot Went Wrong Even Before the AI171 Dreamliner's Take-Off on June 12th Last Year, Here's The Timeline

The AIR INDIA FLIGHT 171 remains one of the shortest and deadliest flights in global aviation history, as the aircraft crashed just 32 seconds after its takeoff. With 242 people onboard including passengers and crew members, the flight took off from an airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport. The plane crashed into the student hostels of the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College seconds after taking off, killing all those inside the plane besides one person, in addition to 19 people that were killed at the hostel.

New information from the plane’s maintenance records and messages obtained by The Caravan shows that the Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered as VT-ANB, had many serious technical problems before it even took off. These issues may have led to the short and tragic 32-second flight.

With this information and conversations held with over thirty industry experts including pilots, engineers, and analysts, The Caravan has stitched together a comprehensive timeline of what happened before AI171’s take-off.

Technical faults on AI171’s previous journey

As per Airplane Health Management (AHM) Records of VT-ANB — the official registered name of AI171 — obtained by The Caravan, a real-life digital document of maintenance analysis that is transmitted back to the plane’s manufacturer (Boeing) and operator (Air India), during an earlier flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, two important parts of the plane’s tail system had already failed. These were the stabilizer’s position sensor and the electrical motor control unit. The stabilizer’s position sensor (a device that tells the aircraft computers the exact position of the horizontal stabilizer) and the electrical motor control unit (the system that moves the horizontal wing on the plane’s tail) help control the aircraft’s nose position during flight and keep it stable during climb, cruise and, descent.

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A passenger had shared a video after the crash detailing how the plane’s in-flight entertainment system and cabin air-conditioning was malfunctioning during the previous Delhi-Ahmedabad route. Normally, this would not be something to worry about. However, the Dreamliner 787 employs Common Core System (CCS) in its software, an integrated mechanism that handles the routing of data and power to all flight systems. CCS interconnects several flight critical systems and non flight critical systems. However, as everything is inter-connected, fault in one system of the plane could very well result in the malfunctioning of another system.