AAIB allegedly Asked Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal's Ex Wife to Support Claims That He Had a Mental Illness to Make the Pilot a Scapegoat for the Fatal Air India Plane Crash

His father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, 91, told the BBC, "He is no more, but I have to protect his reputation." Pushkaraj Sabharwal, a former official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, stated that blaming a pilot after an airplane crash is an easy way out of the situation. "It's the simplest way to close the chapter. He is no more and cannot defend himself," Pushkaraj said.



Sumeet Sabharwal's Father explains Investigation Process After a Plane Crash

Calling his son "a good pilot," he remembered the young Sabharwal, who spent hours watching planes land and take off when he was 10 years old. Pushkaraj even explained to The Caravan the process of investigating a crash. He said, "One must look into the life cycle of the engine and its maintenance chain." He continued that, during an investigation, every minute element is examined, from the tensile strength of the wiring to possible electrical failures.

The crash killed almost everyone on board, including pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kunder. One man, Ramesh Vishwaskumar, survived the deadly plane crash, making him the lone survivor. The 38-year-old British citizen became a crucial figure in uncovering what really happened that day. He was seated in seat 11A, right next to the emergency exit. Vishwaskumar recalled hearing a loud noise from the back of the aircraft just before the crash, a detail that became a turning point in the investigation.

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