Water Started Leaking from ₹19,650 Crore Navi Mumbai Airport Months After Launch; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Issue Arises Months After Inauguration

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is India's newest major international airport and was developed to reduce congestion at Mumbai's existing airport. The project, led by the Adani Group, was sold as one of India's most ambitious aviation infrastructure developments.

Built at an estimated cost of around ₹19,650 crore, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2025 and commercial operations began in December 2025. Structurally, the airport features a lotus-inspired terminal design and is expected to eventually handle tens of millions of passengers annually as international routes will open up in the future.

The airport forms a major part of the Adani Group's rapidly expanding airport portfolio. The company has repeatedly described Navi Mumbai Airport as an infrastructure asset that will strengthen India's aviation ecosystem and improve connectivity in the country's financial capital.

The airport has also received international recognition in recent days, after being named among Prix Versailles’ world's most beautiful airports for its architectural design and passenger-centric infrastructure.

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Reaction to Viral Video from Navi Mumbai Airport

After the video was shared on X, it spread like a wildfire with users questioning the ‘world-class’ infrastructure.

One user wrote, “Navi Mumbai International Airport by Adani won praises for its lotus design on the World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 list. And just like other things built by [Lotus] party, it starts leaking even before Monsoon begins. ₹19,650 Cr raining in just 6 months.”

India’s main opposition party, Congress also posted on X, “Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 October 2025. But corruption came to light in just 9 months. Water started leaking from the airport's roof during the rain. However, this isn't the first such case; the situation is the same across the country, because 'Where there is BJP, there is corruption'”

Some users also found amusement in the situation with one of them writing, “Out of all the airports, Navi Mumbai Airport has the most futuristic design. This shows that India will always lead the world. During monsoon, this airport never lets you miss the rain. And if you arrive at the airport without taking a bath, you can enjoy one in nature’s own water.”

However, some netizens defended the infrastructure and commended the Airport authorities immediate response. One of them posted, “Pushing false narrative on a fixed minor issue at Navi Mumbai Airport. The airport team responded well and resolved it smoothly.”

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