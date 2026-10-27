How You Can Elevate Your Travel Experience with Various Add-Ons

Seats: when a choice is worth paying for

If you are travelling with children or an older family member, choosing your seats in advance can make the journey easier. It can also help if someone travelling with you needs assistance getting on or off the aircraft.

If you do want to choose, keep in mind that window and aisle seats generally cost more than middle seats. Depending on the airline, seat type and available legroom, charges can vary. Exit-row seats offer more legroom, but they come with additional responsibilities during an emergency, so check the conditions before selecting one.

Travel cover

Travel insurance can be useful when a trip doesn't go according to plan. If you have to cancel a domestic trip, some policies may reimburse the cost of the ticket. Some policies may also cover food and accommodation expenses during a long flight delay.

Lost or delayed checked baggage may also be covered. Some policies also include accidental hospitalisation and emergency medical evacuation. Before buying a policy, read the exclusions carefully.

Meals on the go

Most airlines let you pre-book meals and hot and cold beverages at the time of booking and during web check-in. This way, you can enjoy a delicious bite after taking off. Some airlines also offer a seat-and-meal combo, so you can choose your preferred seat and meal together, pay and enjoy a more comfortable trip.