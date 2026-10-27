How You Can Elevate Your Travel Experience with Various Add-Ons

Travelling for work, leisure or family events is always convenient. But did you know you can upgrade your experience with a wide range of add-ons? Add-ons vary by airline.
However, most airlines offer common benefits that make your trip convenient and memorable. Before you book your next flight tickets, explore these add-ons.
Most domestic airlines allow one cabin bag of up to 7 kg, and the standard economy check-in allowance is 15 kg. If you plan to carry more, add extra weight when you book your ticket, because buying it online in advance is generally more economical than paying excess charges at the airport. Charges vary by airline and fare type, so confirm yours before you pay.
If you are travelling with children or an older family member, choosing your seats in advance can make the journey easier. It can also help if someone travelling with you needs assistance getting on or off the aircraft.
If you do want to choose, keep in mind that window and aisle seats generally cost more than middle seats. Depending on the airline, seat type and available legroom, charges can vary. Exit-row seats offer more legroom, but they come with additional responsibilities during an emergency, so check the conditions before selecting one.
Travel insurance can be useful when a trip doesn't go according to plan. If you have to cancel a domestic trip, some policies may reimburse the cost of the ticket. Some policies may also cover food and accommodation expenses during a long flight delay.
Lost or delayed checked baggage may also be covered. Some policies also include accidental hospitalisation and emergency medical evacuation. Before buying a policy, read the exclusions carefully.
Most airlines let you pre-book meals and hot and cold beverages at the time of booking and during web check-in. This way, you can enjoy a delicious bite after taking off. Some airlines also offer a seat-and-meal combo, so you can choose your preferred seat and meal together, pay and enjoy a more comfortable trip.
A flexible fare makes more sense when your travel dates are still uncertain. For example, if you are waiting for your leave to be approved, paying a little more for the option to change the booking could save you money later.
The fare can change by the time you reach the payment page. Review the booking once before you pay and remove anything you didn't plan to buy.
Depending on your travel style, trip length and travel companions, you can explore all add-ons and choose the ones that truly add value to your trip. Most people pick and choose based on what others are buying.
However, the right approach is to analyse what you need to be more comfortable on a flight, and then select add-ons that are easy on your pocket while elevating the entire experience.
A good add-on solves a clear problem, whether that is an overweight bag, a seat for a family or cover for a delayed flight. Choose the ones that match your trip, skip the rest and review the final price before you pay.
Whether you are taking a Delhi to Mumbai flight or a Mumbai to Chennai flight, the right add-ons can help you make the most of your trip.
[NGpg/VP]
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