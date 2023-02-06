Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej wins Grammy for his album with Stewart Copeland

It seems to be India's year in the global entertainment arena after the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards win of 'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S.Rajamouli directorial 'RRR', along with Oscar nominations for 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'All That Breathes', Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej clinched the honor at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

The composer picked up his career's third Grammy for 'Divine Tides', which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The album 'Divine Tides' is a collaborative project with rock legend and Police drummer Stewart Copeland.