BJP MP: In Cong era, only elites and political figures received Padma Shri

Lok Sabha MP Kirit Solanki on Wednesday stated that during the times of Congress honours like Padma Shri were only given to close family members or people with political status but now, even a commoner like Gujarat singer Hemant Chauhan can get a Padma Shri.



Dr Solanki, BJP MP from Ahmedabad West, said, "During the time of the Congress government, this honour was given only to the close people of one family or the people with political status. But now, things are different.

Now, it is given after taking cognizance of people who have worked in public service and getting complete knowledge about them and giving the Padma Shri award to those who have truly contributed to society, to the people, to literature, to public awareness, to the arts."