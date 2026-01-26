Padma Awards 2026: 131 Honoured Including Dharmendra, Mammootty, Shibu Soren, and VS Achuthanandan

The Central Government has announced the Padma Awards for 2026, one of India’s highest civilian honours, recognising 131 individuals for distinguished public service across art, politics, literature, sports, medicine, science and social work. The awards were announced on 25 January 2026, eve of Republic Day.

Among the most prominent names this year are the late Hindi film actor Dharmendra, former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, late Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, playback singer Alka Yagnik, banker Uday Kotak, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, footballer IM Vijayan, and tennis player Vijay Amritraj.

The Awards are of three categories:

Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service

Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order

Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field

For 2026, the honours include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. The list includes two duo cases, which are counted as a single award. A total of 19 women have been honoured, six recipients are from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs or OCIs, and 16 awards have been conferred posthumously.

The recipients span a wide range of disciplines, including art, public affairs, medicine, literature and education, sports, trade and industry, science and engineering, agriculture, archaeology and social work. The awards will be presented by the President at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually held in March or April.

Nominations are open to the public, including self-nominations. The awardees are decided by a committee constituted annually by the Prime Minister and headed by the Cabinet Secretary, with the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. They are assessed on lifetime achievement with a clear element of public service, which must meet the criteria of “excellence plus”, according to the Padma Awards website.