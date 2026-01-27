Lucknow Doctors Dr Rajendra Prasad and K.K. Thakral Honoured with Padma Shri for Contributions to Medicine

Speaking to IANS, Dr Prasad shared details about his family, saying his late father, Gopichand, was a cloth merchant, while his late mother Vijay Lakshmi was a homemaker. His son, Dr Nikhil Gupta, is a faculty member in the Department of Medicine at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, while his daughter, Dr Pallavi, is a dentist and is married.

Dr Rajendra Prasad credited his wife, Meera Gupta and his entire family for his achievement. Reflecting on his nearly five decades of medical practice, he said: "I have always maintained a warm and respectful relationship with my patients. I would advise the next generation of doctors to treat patients with empathy, as good behaviour helps patients recover faster."

Meanwhile, Thakral, a distinguished practitioner of Shalya Tantra (Ayurvedic surgery), has also been conferred with the Padma Shri.

Recounting his early life, Thakral told IANS: "Our residence was in the region that is now part of Pakistan, in the Sargodha district. During the Partition in 1947, we migrated to India and settled in Yamunanagar (now in Haryana). My father was a physician and practised medicine. The initial years were difficult, but despite the challenges, my father paid special attention to our education."