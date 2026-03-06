Doctor Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan Tops Civil Services Exam 2025

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Friday, declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor by profession from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, securing the top position.

Agnihotri is an MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur, graduating in 2023. Earlier, he had secured 215th rank in the AIIMS All India Medical Entrance Examination in 2017. He completed his schooling at the Atomic Energy Central School in Rawatbhata, scoring 94 per cent in Class 12.

Anuj Agnihotri had previously cleared the UPSC examination.

In his first attempt in 2023, he was allotted the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) and was appointed as an Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Delhi, joining the service in December 2024.

In his second attempt, Agnihotri cleared the UPSC Mains, but could not make it through the interview stage. However, in his third attempt, Agnihotri achieved the top rank in the country.

Speaking after the announcement of the UPSC results, Agnihotri said that success feels easier now after the long journey of preparation. "If I hadn't succeeded this time, I would have prepared for the next attempt. The UPSC journey has many ups and downs, but after succeeding today, it feels much easier," he added.

He also revealed that he tried to learn from conversations with different people while preparing. "I prepared for every possibility in the interview. If I was even asked to sing a song," he said with a smile.

During the interview, Agnihotri was asked several questions related to medical science, as his academic background is in medicine. He was also asked questions related to Rajasthan, including about Mirabai, who belonged to Chittorgarh, and her spiritual guru Lord Krishna.

Another query asked was about who made Rajasthan's history globally known. Agnohotri answered by referring to James Tod, the historian who documented the region's history.

Apart from academics, he enjoys playing table tennis.

His father K.B. Agnihotri works at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station, while his mother Manju Agnihotri is a homemaker.

Expressing pride in his son's achievement, Agnihotri's father said, "It is Anuj's hard work and the blessings of the entire family. This is a matter of great pride for us." Agnihotri's mother said that she always focused on taking care of his son's diet and well-being during preparation.

While congratulating Anuj Agnihotri for securing the top position in the UPSC exam, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on social media platform X said: "Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates who have succeeded in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Special congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to the talented young man from Rajasthan, Dr. Anuj Agnihotri, who secured the first position in this examination. Undoubtedly, this success of yours will serve as an inspiration for millions of youth in the state and the country."

Speaker Birla in his X post said: "With the passing of the Civil Services Examination, a new chapter of your duties towards the nation also begins. It is with full confidence that all selected candidates will become strong partners in the construction of a developed India with their full capability and dedication."