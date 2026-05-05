Suparna Sharma and Anand RK receive Pulitzer Prize in Illustrative Reporting and Commentary for “trAPPed,” highlighting digital scams and surveillance

Pulitzer Prize recipient Anand RK is an artist from Mumbai who was also honoured with the Eisner Award in 2021 for his graphic novel Blue in Green. He has designed cover art for major comic publishers such as Boom! Studios, 2000 AD, Tiny Onion, and Image Comics.

Suparna Sharma is a freelance investigative journalist in India who has covered various beats, including crime, conflict, national disasters, and corruption. With three decades of experience, her articles have been featured in outlets such as Al Jazeera, BBC Africa, The Indian Express, Frontline, and Rolling Stone India.

She has also worked as the resident editor of The Asian Age, managing its Delhi, Kolkata, and London editions. With hands-on experience in the media, she has led newsrooms and managed teams of journalists. The Pulitzer Prize is awarded by Columbia University in New York City and was established in 1917 by Joseph Pulitzer.

The awards consist of 23 annual categories, and winners receive $15,000 in cash along with a certificate. However, in the Public Service category, no cash prize is given; instead, the recipient is awarded a gold medal. The 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service was awarded to The Washington Post for revealing hidden information about the Trump administration. Other recipients included the staff of The Minnesota Star Tribune and the staff of The New York Times for Breaking News Reporting and Investigative Reporting.

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