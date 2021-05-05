Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ayurveda & How To Eat For Your Dosha
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndian History & CultureLead Story

Ayurveda & How To Eat For Your Dosha

Ayurveda and Yoga in unison can help one achieve a healthy lifestyle-- free of most common diseases

0
Ayurveda
This theory of the 'Tridosha' is the substance of all diagnostic treatments in Ayurveda. Pixabay

The concept of the ‘Panchamahabhootas’ is the basic building block to understanding Ayurveda, one of the oldest forms of holistic treatments. Ayurveda believes that everything in this ‘brahmand’ or universe, is made up of 5 basic elements, namely: Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), and Aakash (ether or space). These five elements, present in varying proportions, constitute the human body.

Ayurveda recognizes the mind, the body, and its spirit as interdependent constituents that make up the human body. It divides all people into possessing one among these three broad categories of Dosha-‘ Vata (ether/air), Pitta (fire), and Kapha (water/earth). Following the theories of Ayurveda, we all have one dominant dosha– a type of bodily humor. An individual’s unique ratio of Kapha, Vata, and Pitta is said to define their Ayurvedic constitution– their personal roadmap to achieve optimal health, and when out of balance, the cause of several diseases.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

This theory of the ‘Tridosha’ is the substance of all diagnostic treatments in Ayurveda. Vata binds Akasha and Vayu and ensures unhindered body movement. Breathing and excretion, food absorption and cell growth and regeneration; muscle movement, and balance– all of this is governed by the Vata Dosha. Pitta binds Agni and Jal and is the principal regulator of body alkalinity. It is primarily responsible for generating vision, color, and warmth in the body. Kapha on the other hand is the energy that binds Prithvi and Jal. It is the force that maintains homeostasis, constitutes the structural framework in our body even while forming several protective coverings of different organs.

Ayurveda
It is primarily responsible for generating vision, color, and warmth in the body. Kapha on the other hand is the energy that binds Prithvi and Jal. Pixabay

Ayurveda enlists a total of 8 Prakritis based on the knowledge that there is no ‘one size fits all approach in health. Each individual has his/her own dominant dosha or a combination of two or three of these elemental forces. In Ayurveda, this divergence from Prakruti, Vikruti, is the cause of all diseases. Keeping a check on your specific tridosha can help prevent and also treat these diseases. You can treat these individual doshas as follows:

* Vata represents movement and all challenges such as constipation, insomnia, lower back pain, cough, etc. should include warm milk, butter, cereals, fruits, and warm drinks like hot water in their diet. Spices like cumin, ginger, and cloves, and a healthy Vata-balanced diet are essential to keep all diseases at bay. A warm glass of milk garnished with turmeric and cardamom, and sleep before 11 p.m. is advisable.

Ayurveda
Spices like cumin, ginger, and cloves, and a healthy Vata-balanced diet are essential to keep all diseases at bay. Pixabay

* Pitta Dosha is the energy of digestion and metabolism in the body. A Pitta-dominant individual can experience health issues related to heat and acidity in the body. Short temperedness, acid reflux, restlessness, and rashes are common ailments in such people. Those with the Pitta Dosha should meditate and take food in moderate amounts. Consumption of refreshing food like salads, cold milk, and fruits during summer is a must. They must consume grains, vegetables, and cereals in abundance and avoid oily, spicy, and fermented food. Engaging in a couple of quiet hours meditating and contemplating is a good practice.

ALSO READ: Ayurveda: The Knowledge Of Life

* Kapha is the heaviest of the three doshas. When out of balance, a Kapha-dominant individual can experience problems that are a consequence of the accumulation of fat. Obesity, respiratory congestion, poor diet, a feeling of heaviness, swelling, and depression can become crucial ailments in individuals with the Kapha Dosha. Such individuals are advised to engage in vigorous physical activity, take up warm beverages, and include spices such as cumin, fenugreek, turmeric, and sesame seeds in their diet.

Ayurveda and Yoga in unison can help one achieve a healthy lifestyle– free of most common diseases. Trying to understand your unique Dosha, and accepting Ayurveda as a way of life can change your life. Well, after all, isn’t a healthy mind and body our ultimate goal after all? (IANS/JC)

Previous articleC-Section Births: A Life-Saving Intervention For Both Mother And Child
Next article‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada