Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Ayurveda: The Knowledge Of Life

In the ayurvedic healing mechanism, plant-based preparations play a significant role. Pixabay

By- Khushi Bisht

‘Ayurveda’ is a Sanskrit word that means ‘Knowledge Of Life.’ It is the oldest known and most comprehensive health care system, dating back over 5,000 years to the Indus Valley Civilization. Its origins can be traced back to the ancient Vedic age, and it has been passed down orally for millennia from experienced teachers to their students.

The 114 hymns penned in Atharvaveda (the fourth Veda) gave rise to Ayurveda. Its science and art function to harmonize our inner and outer realms, with a special focus on absolute health. Like the five great elements of life, earth (Prithvi), water (Jala), fire (Tejas), wind (Vayu), and space (akasha) perform the dance of existence around and inside us, our five senses act as bridges to the internal and external worlds. These five elements are divided by Ayurveda into three fundamental forms of energy known as Doshas: ‘Vata’ (the energy of movement), ‘Pitta’ (the energy of digestion), and ‘Kapha’ (the energy of structure) that are inherent in everybody.

Ayurvedic healing is premised on the belief that each individual is born with a special balanced system. Pixabay

A person is born with a specific combination of these three doshas. However, one of them is normally more powerful than the others. Each Dosha is in charge of a different bodily function. The disparity of these doshas is thought to be related to the likelihood of becoming ill and developing health problems.

The Ayurvedic teachings tell us that everything in life is meticulously intertwined. It teaches us how to avoid illness and how to treat the underlying cause if it does occur. Ayurvedic healing is premised on the belief that each individual is born with a special balanced system and our wellbeing is dependent on a fragile balancing of body, mind, and soul. You will be healthy if the body, mind, and soul are all in tune with the universe. Whenever this equilibrium is disrupted, you get ill.

Ayurveda has eight divisions that deal with disease prevention and recovery:

1. Kayachikitsa (General Medicine)- ‘Kaya’ means Body and ‘Chikitsa’ means Treatment. It is one of Ayurveda’s eight divisions that involves the identification and treatment of a wide range of basic health issues. The therapy entails redressing the three doshas-related imbalance. ‘Kaya’ also refers to Fire. The primary cause of many illnesses, according to Ayurveda, is a digestive system disorder. As a result, the Kayachikitsa includes restoring good health by fixing the digestive burn.

‘Balachikitsa’ addresses issues concerning infancy, puberty, pregnancy, and birth. Unsplash

2. Balachikitsa (Pediatrics) – ‘Bala’ is a word that is used to refer to babies and children. Ayurveda’s pediatric division focuses on the detection and treatment of diseases affecting infants, childhood. ‘Balachikitsa’ also addresses issues concerning puberty, pregnancy, and birth.

3. Graha Chikitsa (Psychiatry)- Psychiatry and psychology are the subjects of this branch. It has mechanisms for diagnosing and treating disorders that affect the mind. It is concerned with the variables that influence mental imbalances.

4. Shalya Chikitsa (Surgery)- Ayurveda was the primary innovator of surgery in antiquity. Maharishi ‘Sushrutha’, the sage-physician, is known for his surgical abilities. He is credited as being the first-ever surgeon. In his book ‘Sushruta Samhita,’ he explained various surgical operations using different surgical operations and devices and the elimination of harmful tumors. When the issue is more than just therapeutic repair, Shalya Chikitsa, according to Sushruta, is ideally adapted.

Sushruta, the founding father of surgery. Science Exploration Hall, Science City, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. Kolkata. Wikimedia Commons

5. Shalakya Chikitsa (ENT)- It is an Ayurvedic division that deals with the diagnosis and cure of diseases affecting the organs above the clavicle or collarbone. The term ‘Shalakya’ originates from the word ‘Shalaka’, which means an unsharpened object. It is used to diagnose diseases of the ear, nose, throat, and eye.

6. Visha Chikitsa (Toxicology)- The term ‘Visha’ means Poison. This branch of Ayurveda deals with the cure of poison and toxin-related diseases. It explains how toxic factors affect body processes and how they can damage vital organs and body tissues.

7. Rasayana (Rejuvenation Therapy)- Rasayana is an Ayurvedic therapy that encourages longevity, avoids aging, and encourages good health and wellbeing. It boosts memory and improves disease tolerance and immunity.

8. Vajeekarna (Aphrodisiac Treatment)- This is the branch of Ayurveda that is used to improve the health and sexual life of both stable and sexually weak patients.

Ayurveda combines our contemporary lifestyle and health-conscious practices with ancient knowledge. Unsplash

ALSO READ: Kama Ayurveda Beauty Products for the Modern Age

Ayurveda has indeed been practiced in India for centuries and is thought to be the most effective way to cure illness and maintain a healthier lifestyle. It combines our contemporary lifestyle and health-conscious practices with ancient knowledge. Ayurveda promotes well-being by balancing the doshas. Its overall goal is to preserve and improve general health in a holistic manner, irrespective of age. We can support and strengthen the equilibrium that is so important to the dynamic expression of daily existence by being aware of what we ingest, how we live, and how we deal with stress. The advantages of Ayurveda can be realized in our lives through regular Ayurvedic practice.

