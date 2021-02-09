Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ayushmann : Through Education, We Can Empower Children To Stay Safe Online
IndiaLead Story

Ayushmann : Through Education, We Can Empower Children To Stay Safe Online

Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The internet is full of ideas and imagination

0
Empower children
Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurana speaks on Safer Internet Day to empower children. Flickr

Tuesday is Safer Internet Day, and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children, used the occasion to speak about how proper education can help children harness the potential of the internet.

“The online world presents such a great chance for children to learn and share their ideas. This Safer Internet Day, let’s encourage children, especially girls, to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions and dreams for a promising future,” said Ayushmann.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

He added: “Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The internet is full of ideas and imagination, much like the mind of a child.”

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurana Reveals Important Factors Of A Big Film

“There are also dangers, but through education, we can empower children to stay safe online. This Safer Internet Day, let’s work to end violence online and make the online world a safer space for every child and empower children,” said Ayushmann. (IANS)

Previous articleEverything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About The Pros And Cons Of Payday Loans
Next articleIndia Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more
Business

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

Digitized Dictatorship Is The New Norm In China

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having unveiled its ambition of emerging as the top Artificial Intelligence (AI) superpower by 2030, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken rapid strides...
Read more

Need For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said that India needs to adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of its plates. Inaugurating...
Read more

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according...
Read more

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups "Civil...
Read more

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada