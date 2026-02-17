Tarique Rahman Sworn In as Bangladesh Prime Minister After Landslide BNP Victory

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, marking the party’s return to power after nearly two decades. The oath was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka, in a ceremony attended by around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests.

Rahman’s swearing-in came five days after the parliamentary elections held on 12 February 2026, in which the BNP secured a commanding majority, and followed the formal oath-taking of newly elected Members of Parliament earlier in the day. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the parliamentary oath to 297 MPs inside the parliament’s Oath Taking Hall.

According to reported results, the BNP-led alliance won over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad. One account put the figure at 212 out of 299 contested constituencies in the 350-seat parliament, while another reported the party bagged 209 out of 297 seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance secured between 68 and 77 seats, forming the principal opposition bloc. The National Citizen Party, which formed following the 2024 protests, won six seats. The Awami League of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was barred from contesting after its registration was revoked by the Election Commission.

The election marked the first national vote since the 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government. An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus governed the country for 18 months during the transition. On 16 February 2026, Yunus announced his resignation in a farewell address, stating, “Today, the interim government is stepping down,” while urging that democracy, freedom of speech and fundamental rights are not to be halted. He congratulated Rahman and the BNP on their “landslide victory” and described the election as having set a benchmark for future polls.

Rahman took the oath pledging to “faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law.” The ceremony was held under open skies at the South Plaza, departing from tradition where such events are typically organised at the Bangabhaban, the President’s official residence.

Among foreign dignitaries present were Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Representatives from Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and China were also reported to be in attendance.

The process unfolded amid tight security, though reports noted that hundreds gathered outside to witness the historic transition.