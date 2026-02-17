Tarique Rahman Sworn In as Bangladesh Prime Minister After Landslide BNP Victory

Key Points
Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 17 February 2026 after the BNP secured a two-thirds majority in the 13th Parliamentary Election.
The swearing-in followed the resignation of interim leader Muhammad Yunus and the oath-taking of newly elected MPs and cabinet members. A Constitution Reform Commission, linked to the July Charter, was also sworn in.
Rahman returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in self-imposed exile following his detention by the Awami League government. He has advocated for restraint, reconciliation, and unity.
Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, marking the party’s return to power after nearly two decades. The oath was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka, in a ceremony attended by around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests.
Rahman’s swearing-in came five days after the parliamentary elections held on 12 February 2026, in which the BNP secured a commanding majority, and followed the formal oath-taking of newly elected Members of Parliament earlier in the day. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the parliamentary oath to 297 MPs inside the parliament’s Oath Taking Hall.
According to reported results, the BNP-led alliance won over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad. One account put the figure at 212 out of 299 contested constituencies in the 350-seat parliament, while another reported the party bagged 209 out of 297 seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance secured between 68 and 77 seats, forming the principal opposition bloc. The National Citizen Party, which formed following the 2024 protests, won six seats. The Awami League of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was barred from contesting after its registration was revoked by the Election Commission.
The election marked the first national vote since the 2024 student-led uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government. An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus governed the country for 18 months during the transition. On 16 February 2026, Yunus announced his resignation in a farewell address, stating, “Today, the interim government is stepping down,” while urging that democracy, freedom of speech and fundamental rights are not to be halted. He congratulated Rahman and the BNP on their “landslide victory” and described the election as having set a benchmark for future polls.
Rahman took the oath pledging to “faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law.” The ceremony was held under open skies at the South Plaza, departing from tradition where such events are typically organised at the Bangabhaban, the President’s official residence.
Among foreign dignitaries present were Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Representatives from Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and China were also reported to be in attendance.
The process unfolded amid tight security, though reports noted that hundreds gathered outside to witness the historic transition.
Following the Prime Minister’s oath, members of the new cabinet were sworn in. Rahman will lead a team of 25 cabinet ministers and 24 ministers of state. Prominent BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chaudhury, Salahuddin Ahmed and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku took oath as cabinet ministers. Members of the party’s executive committee, including Nitai Roy Choudhury, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossein, Abdul Awal Mintu, Rashiduzzaman Millat and Shama Obaid, were also inducted.
The ministry includes technocrats, among them Mohammed Amir Ur Rashid. Dr. Khalilur Rahman, who served as National Security Adviser in the interim government and was the face of Bangladesh’s diplomacy on the Rohingya issue, has been included as a technocrat and is expected to serve as foreign minister. BNP ally Gonosanghati Andolan’s Jonaid Saki, known for his prominence among Gen Z protesters, was sworn in as a state minister.
The day’s proceedings also involved the swearing-in of a Constitution Reform Commission. The “twin-oath” procedure required some MPs to take two separate oaths – one as parliamentarians and another as members of the commission. The commission is linked to the July Charter, a document adopted by the interim government on 17 October 2025 following consultations with political parties after Sheikh Hasina’s overthrow on 5 August 2024.
More than 60% of voters endorsed the July Charter in a referendum held alongside the general election. The sweeping reform document proposes over 80 changes, including term limits for prime ministers, creation of an upper house, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence. The commission will operate for 180 days, with all MPs serving as members.
However, the BNP has stated that while it signed the Charter in October 2025, the final text goes beyond what it had originally agreed to. During the parliamentary oath ceremony, standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed declared that BNP MPs would not take oath as part of the Constitution Reform Commission, asserting that the oath had not yet become part of the constitutional process.
Rahman’s ascent caps a turbulent political journey. Born on 20 November 1965 in Dhaka, he is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and assassinated President Ziaur Rahman, founder of the BNP. He spent 17 years in self-imposed exile in London after leaving Bangladesh in 2008, citing medical treatment following detention under a military-backed caretaker administration.
During the Awami League’s 15-year rule, Rahman faced multiple corruption and criminal cases, including a life sentence in connection with a 2004 grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina’s rally. He denied all allegations, calling them politically motivated, and was acquitted during Yunus’s interim administration.
Returning to Bangladesh in December 2025, Rahman assumed party leadership following the death of his mother. He led a campaign that drew large crowds and emphasised restraint and reconciliation despite longstanding hostility between the BNP and the Awami League.
In his first remarks after the election, Rahman called for calm and stability, stating, “Peace, law and order must be maintained at any cost,” and urging supporters to avoid retaliation.
With a strong parliamentary majority and a constitutional reform process underway, the new administration assumes office at a pivotal moment. The coming months are expected to focus on governance reforms, institutional restructuring and economic challenges as Bangladesh enters a new political phase.
[DS]
Suggested Reading: