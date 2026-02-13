Bangladesh Nationalist Party Wins Election in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman Set to Become Prime Minister?

The BNP-led alliance won around 210 seats in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, paving the way for a new government under Tarique Rahman.
The elections were held after more than a year of political transition following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the formation of an interim government.
Tarique Rahman won from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies and is set to lead the country during a crucial phase of political and economic recovery.
On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Bangladesh witnessed a historic political moment as the country held its 13th parliamentary elections. Election results reported by local media on Friday, February 13, 2026, showed that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance had won the election.
The announced results showed that the BNP-led alliance won around 210 seats, paving the way for the formation of a new government. The party had contested 292 of the 300 seats, while the remaining seats were contested by smaller allies. The opposition was an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.
The elections took place more than one and a half years after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and left the country. Hasina was removed from power following the July 2024 student-led uprising and nationwide protests. After her departure on August 5, 2024, an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus took charge of the administration.
Bangladeshi daily Jugantor reported that BNP chairman Tarique Rahman was set to lead the new Bangladesh government. Following the vote count on Thursday night, unofficial results from several constituencies were announced. In the Dhaka-17 constituency, Tarique Rahman secured 72,699 votes, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who received 68,300 votes, according to Prothom Alo.
Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed that voting took place in 125 centres, including postal ballots, and that Tarique won by a margin of 4,399 votes.
Tarique Rahman was also unofficially elected from the Bogura-6 constituency, where he received 216, 284 votes from 150 centres. His nearest rival, Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel, secured 97,626 votes.
Earlier on election day, Tarique expressed confidence after casting his vote. Speaking to reporters, he said the people of Bangladesh had been waiting for this moment for more than a decade. He added that he and his party were “100 per cent hopeful” of winning the election.
BNP election committee spokesman Mahdi Amin stated that the party was on track to win at least two-thirds of the seats. Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi described the outcome as a “sweeping victory” and urged party workers to offer prayers on Friday instead of celebrating on the streets.
The eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman became the leader of the BNP after the death of Khaleda Zia. He returned to Bangladesh after nearly 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom.
During the BNP-Jamaat coalition government from 2001 to 2006, Rahman was considered a powerful figure and was often referred to as the “dark prince.” He operated from Hawa Bhaban, which was described as a “shadow Prime Minister’s Office.” Rahman was arrested in 2007 and was detained for several months.
With the BNP’s decisive victory, Tarique Rahman is now set to become Bangladesh’s next Prime Minister. His leadership comes at a critical time, as the country seeks political stability, economic recovery, and improved regional relations after years of unrest and transition.
With Inputs From IANS
[VP]
Suggested Reading: