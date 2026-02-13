Bangladesh Nationalist Party Wins Election in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman Set to Become Prime Minister?

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Bangladesh witnessed a historic political moment as the country held its 13th parliamentary elections. Election results reported by local media on Friday, February 13, 2026, showed that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance had won the election.

The announced results showed that the BNP-led alliance won around 210 seats, paving the way for the formation of a new government. The party had contested 292 of the 300 seats, while the remaining seats were contested by smaller allies. The opposition was an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The elections took place more than one and a half years after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position and left the country. Hasina was removed from power following the July 2024 student-led uprising and nationwide protests. After her departure on August 5, 2024, an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus took charge of the administration.