Bangladesh Holds General Elections More Than One And a Half Year After Sheikh Hasina’s Ouster, BNP, Jamaat and Allies Battle in High-Stakes Polls After Months of Unrest

With Awami League barred from contesting the elections and Sheikh Hasina in exile in India, the top candidates fighting the elections are Tarique Rahman of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), Shafiqur Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami (popularly known as Jamaat), and Syed Rezaul Karim from IAB (Islami Andolan Bangladesh).

Millions of citizens are lining up in long queues to cast their votes, to decide the next leadership of Bangladesh. The elections in Bangladesh are of particular significance to India as well, given that the new elected government will decide the course of relationship between the neighbouring nations. The landmark general election, being held after a long wait, will not only decide the country’s leadership, but also the future navigation of the country, following months of protests and communal clashes under the interim government led by Md Yunus.

National Referendum On Constituional Reforms Will Also Take Place

According to official data from the Bangladesh Election Commission, approximately 127.7 million voters will vote today, with 44% of the electorate aged between 18 years to 37 years. Elections are being contested in 299 parliamentary constituencies (300 total parliamentary constituencies), and a national referendum on constitutional reforms will also happen to prevent the country from future authoritarianism. Bangladesh Election Commission cancelled voting in one constituency following the death of a candidate.

The voting started today at 7:30 am (local time) in Bangladesh and will continue till 4:30 pm, with the voting extending following the situations prevalent. Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin confirmed the deployment of about 9,00,000 security personnels to ensure safety and security during the elections. 50 political parties are contesting the elections, with 1,755 candidates from the parties, and 273 independent candidates.

Tarique Rahman said that if his BNP comes to power, he will campaign to enforce strict measures to eliminate corruption from bureaucracy, and put the nation forth to a clean and new politics. The election is widely seen as a historic test of Bangladesh’s democratic transition, featuring a direct contest mainly between the BNP, and an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami and the youth-driven National Citizen Party.

