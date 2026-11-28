The situation escalated after the government approved an increase of 36% in the minimum wages of garment workers, but the workers were not happy with this rise. Their demands were for more than double the wages because of the rising cost of living in Bangladesh. When their demands were not met, they started protesting against the government, leading to clashes with police.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), companies faced more than $400 million in production losses because of the unrest. Given the garment sector's significant share in the country's economy, this diversion has become a major concern for Bangladesh.

Industry leaders have raised concerns over rising wages, energy shortages, higher raw material costs and political uncertainty, highlighting how these factors have weakened Bangladesh's low-cost manufacturing advantage. Because of all these factors, international retailers have decided to diversify their sourcing and find more manufacturing locations for their products.