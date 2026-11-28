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MAJOR GLOBAL fashion retail brands Zara, H&M and Marks & Spencer are shifting their garment orders from Bangladesh to other Asian countries. This is happening because of growing labour unrest in the country, rising production costs, political uncertainty and factory disruptions. India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this order diversion, followed by countries including Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.
International retailers have diverted orders worth approximately $254 million from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs between November 1 and 18, 2026. Most of this business has moved to neighbouring India, Reuters reported. This shift represents about one-tenth of the country’s total monthly orders and raises serious concerns about a long-term shift in global garment sourcing.
The garment industry, which accounts for more than 80% of Bangladesh’s export earnings and almost 40% of its manufacturing jobs, is now facing serious threats because of widespread labour unrest in the country. Some factory owners told Reuters that the unrest prompted Zara and other retailers to find alternative sources for their orders. The unrest started because of workers' demands for higher wages amid rising living costs.
The situation escalated after the government approved an increase of 36% in the minimum wages of garment workers, but the workers were not happy with this rise. Their demands were for more than double the wages because of the rising cost of living in Bangladesh. When their demands were not met, they started protesting against the government, leading to clashes with police.
According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), companies faced more than $400 million in production losses because of the unrest. Given the garment sector's significant share in the country's economy, this diversion has become a major concern for Bangladesh.
Industry leaders have raised concerns over rising wages, energy shortages, higher raw material costs and political uncertainty, highlighting how these factors have weakened Bangladesh's low-cost manufacturing advantage. Because of all these factors, international retailers have decided to diversify their sourcing and find more manufacturing locations for their products.
Following the diversion of orders, the country that benefited the most was India. The other countries also likely to benefit include Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia. By doing this, retailers are reducing supply chain risks and improving the reliability of their deliveries. Reuters quoted BGMEA director M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, who said that higher wages, utility costs and raw material costs have increased pressure on manufacturers, “at a time when buyers are demanding lower prices and competition from rival sourcing countries is intensifying.”
Industry leaders have said that restoring political stability and enabling uninterrupted production would be important for retaining international buyers. Chowdhury has also warned that this diversion may extend beyond the current unrest in the country and become a permanent decision by companies to shift their international sourcing. “The challenge is restoring buyers' confidence before temporary shifts become long-term sourcing decisions,” he said, adding, “Brands have options. They will not wait for us if instability persists.”
Bangladesh was the second-largest apparel exporter in the world, just after China, but because of the unrest, global brands have decided to diversify their sourcing.
[Rh/VP]
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