Friday, May 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India "Beef Must Not Be Consumed Where Cows Are Revered"
IndiaLead Story

“Beef Must Not Be Consumed Where Cows Are Revered”

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government will protect cows in the state by taking all legal measures within the scope of the constitution

0
Defending the proposed 'Cow Protection Bill' in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised the controversial topic of beef consumption, urging people not to do so in Hindu-majority places. Wikimedia Commons

By- Khushi Bisht

On May 22 Jagdish Mukhi, the governor of Assam, declared during his welcoming speech on the opening day of the assembly that a new bill to save and protect cows in the state of Assam would be introduced in the next session. Mukhi stated delight that the Assam government is planning to introduce the ‘Cow Protection Bill’ in the upcoming session.

While addressing the first session of the 15th Assam assembly, Mukhi stated, “We all revere and worship the cow. It is a sacred animal as it nurtures us with life-sustaining milk. In fact, it is a symbol of the divine bounty of the earth. I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session.” 

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Jagdish Mukhi also took to Twitter to inform people about the Cow Protection Bill, mentioning the generosity of a cow and its significance in Hinduism. He tweeted, “For a Hindu, the cow is a sacred animal. It is a symbol of life and should be protected.”

“She gives more to civilization than what she receives,” he further stated.

 

Defending the proposed ‘Cow Protection Bill’ in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised the controversial topic of beef consumption, urging people not to do so in Hindu-majority places. He said that his government forbids the consumption of beef in areas where cows are revered. He further stated that the government will protect cows in the state by taking all legal measures within the scope of the constitution.

While many mistook the declaration as a proposal to outlaw cow slaughter in the state, as numerous BJP-run states have done in recent years. The opposing party “All India United Democratic Front” (AIUDF), was concerned that the proposed measure could incite mob lynchings similar to those seen in northern India’s cow belt.

However, this is not the case. The proposed bill, according to reports, has no intention to restrict the slaughtering of any animal or the consumption of any form of meat in the state. Instead, it proposes a full prohibition on the transport of cattle outside of the state, as well as a halt to the slaughtering and consumption of cows in places where they are worshipped. 

“Cow is our mother. We will not allow cows to be smuggled in from West Bengal. In those places where cows are worshipped, beef must not be consumed. It does not mean that everybody has to give up and change habits all of a sudden,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

He added that cow slaughter must be abolished. He also urged the opposition party members to join the administration in advancing the state’s development. “We have to do our work where sensitivity is there. When the AIUDF MLAs support the Cow Protection Bill, a new Assam will be built. Today AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiya has taken an oath in the name of Allah in the Sanskrit language the language is a symbol of culture and civilization and it is a good sign,” he further stated.

ALSO READ: What Makes Cow Sacred To Hindus?

Many departure sites along the porous India-Bangladesh border in Assam encourage illegal cow smuggling. Two Indian states, West Bengal and Meghalaya, both of which share a border with Bangladesh, are also used for cattle smuggling. Referring to the cattle smuggling from Assam to West Bengal and Meghalaya, CM Sarma stated, “We can prevent smuggling to Bangladesh and our police teams have regularly nabbed smugglers. But there was no law to prevent movement to other states such as Meghalaya and West Bengal.”

Assam Chief Minister also claimed that he had witnessed Darul Uloom’s (Islamic seminary) pronouncements from Lucknow that beef should not be consumed in Hindu-populated areas several times. He received strong support from BJP MLAs as well as other party leaders. The decision to pass legislation prohibiting cattle trafficking didn’t shock the inhabitants of Assam, and it was enthusiastically supported.

Previous article6 Mysterious Temples Of India One Must Visit
Next articleWhy Leighton Meester Uses CBD Balm For Stress Relief

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Why CBD Capsules Are Best

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan CBD capsules are a popular alternative to CBD oils when looking to use CBD as a natural supplement. The best CBD capsules...
Read more
Business

Olivia Wilde Told The New York Times She Used A CBD Cream For Pain

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan Numerous celebrities have been jumping on the CBD bandwagon, including actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Wilde. Renowned for her roles in...
Read more
Business

How CBD Oil Brands Can Advertise On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan Advertisements have become a regular part of life over the last 50 years, so much so that it would be difficult to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why CBD Capsules Are Best

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan CBD capsules are a popular alternative to CBD oils when looking to use CBD as a natural supplement. The best CBD capsules...
Read more

Olivia Wilde Told The New York Times She Used A CBD Cream For Pain

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan Numerous celebrities have been jumping on the CBD bandwagon, including actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Wilde. Renowned for her roles in...
Read more

How CBD Oil Brands Can Advertise On Social Media

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan Advertisements have become a regular part of life over the last 50 years, so much so that it would be difficult to...
Read more

Why Leighton Meester Uses CBD Balm For Stress Relief

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lucas Ryan You might be thinking that the CBD boom is limited to a select few interested in supplements, but you would be wrong....
Read more

“Beef Must Not Be Consumed Where Cows Are Revered”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht On May 22 Jagdish Mukhi, the governor of Assam, declared during his welcoming speech on the opening day of the assembly that...
Read more

6 Mysterious Temples Of India One Must Visit

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY It is not incorrect to refer to India as a "country of temples." It is the only place on the planet where...
Read more

How Are QR Codes Integrated In Pop Culture?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Anil Baswal With accessibility as one of the major perks technology and globalization offers to people nowadays, traditions and beliefs that were once exclusive...
Read more

Role Of Native Americans In 1600s New England Households

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Cecily Hilleary In 1614, six years before the Mayflower crossing, English explorer John Smith led two ships to survey the New England coast. As he described...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,500FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada