Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Belief of Firewood For Wellbeing Hinders Clean Fuel Transition
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Belief of Firewood For Wellbeing Hinders Clean Fuel Transition

India has more people relying on solid fuels for cooking than any other country

0
Firewood
Women are considered primary family cooks in rural India and those featured in the study feel that both fuels support wellbeing. Pixabay

Researchers have revealed that India’s transition to clean cooking fuels may be hampered by users’ belief that using firewood is better for their families’ wellbeing than switching to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Women are considered primary family cooks in rural India and those featured in the study feel that both fuels support wellbeing.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature Energy, understanding these viewpoints helps to explain why India’s switch from traditional solid fuels is slower than expected.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

India has more people relying on solid fuels for cooking than any other country in the world and providing universal access to clean cooking fuels has been identified as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which the country is a signatory.

Researchers at the Universities of Birmingham (UK) and Queensland (Australia) conducted focus group discussions with women in four villages in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

“Two villages mostly used firewood whilst the other two comprised of mostly LPG users who had switched from using firewood,” the authors wrote.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Firewood users believed that cooking with this fuel improved their financial wellbeing because selling firewood generated income, whilst collecting the fuel gave them an opportunity to socialize and is a tradition they would like to continue.

Firewood
Researchers suggest that future interventions to promote new fuels should actively involve women who used solid fuels and clean fuels. Pixabay

They viewed LPG as a financial burden that gave food an undesirable taste and feared a fatal canister explosion.

LPG users told researchers that their fuel allowed them to maintain or improve social status, as well as making it easier to care for children and other family members.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अजीम प्रेमजी, भारत के सबसे परोपकारी इंसान

Cooking with LPG freed up time which they could use to work outside the home and earn money. They also enjoyed extra leisure time with their family.

“Despite India’s aim of switching to clean fuels, the scale of solid fuel use in rural areas signals that widespread uptake and sustained use of clean fuels is a distant reality,” said study co-author Rosie Day from the University of Birmingham.

Researchers suggest that future interventions to promote new fuels should actively involve women who used solid fuels and clean fuels – opening discussion about the benefits of each and allowing cooks to observe different cooking practices.

ALSO READ: Over 78 Percent Of Internet Users Use Social Media

“Interaction programs could inform firewood users about the positive wellbeing outcomes of LPG, address concerns, and promote learning from each other,” the authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articleDiwali Homecoming May Lead 39L to Travel By Bus
Next articleDomestic Demand to Increase Agrochemical Sector’s Revenue Growth

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Increase in Automobile Demand During Festive Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
More people are considering buying personal vehicles in the ongoing festive season, according to a recent survey. A consumer mobility study by PAYBACK and its...
Read more
Environment

Domestic Demand to Increase Agrochemical Sector’s Revenue Growth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Domestic tailwinds are expected to lift the agrochemical sector's revenue growth to 12-14 percent, Crisil Ratings said on Tuesday. According to a Crisil Ratings' report,...
Read more
India

Diwali Homecoming May Lead 39L to Travel By Bus

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the festival of lights approaching, the nation seems determined to make it a family affair this year, evident from the high volume of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increase in Automobile Demand During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More people are considering buying personal vehicles in the ongoing festive season, according to a recent survey. A consumer mobility study by PAYBACK and its...
Read more

Domestic Demand to Increase Agrochemical Sector’s Revenue Growth

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Domestic tailwinds are expected to lift the agrochemical sector's revenue growth to 12-14 percent, Crisil Ratings said on Tuesday. According to a Crisil Ratings' report,...
Read more

Belief of Firewood For Wellbeing Hinders Clean Fuel Transition

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that India's transition to clean cooking fuels may be hampered by users' belief that using firewood is better for their families'...
Read more

Diwali Homecoming May Lead 39L to Travel By Bus

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the festival of lights approaching, the nation seems determined to make it a family affair this year, evident from the high volume of...
Read more

India to be Largest Contributor of Renewable Power in 2021

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Renewable power is growing robustly around the world this year, contrasting with the sharp declines triggered by the COVID-19 crisis in many other parts...
Read more

Companies Gearing Up For the New Normal of WFH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the governments recent initiative to make Work From Home (WFH) and Work From Anywhere (WFA) permanent features for the IT/ITeS/BPO sectors,...
Read more

No Quick Recovery From the Severe Air Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Earth Sciences on Tuesday said that no quick recovery from the severe air pollution is in sight unless the wind speed...
Read more

Adobe to Acquire Workfront Platform For Marketers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Software major Adobe said it will acquire Workfront, a leading work management platform for marketers, for $1.5 billion. The acquisition of Workfront will bring efficiency,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada