Saturday, December 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Bengaluru Will Have 50-Storey Twin-Tower in 2 Years
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Bengaluru Will Have 50-Storey Twin-Tower in 2 Years

Twin tower will house various government offices that are presently working on rented premises

0
Bengaluru
The World Trade Center in Bengaluru. Unsplash

Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government’s blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build 50-storey twin tower project worth Rs 1,251 crore in Anand Rao circle in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karajol said here on Friday.

Accompanied by officials concerned, Karjol inspected 8.5 acre government land parcel in which already Public Works Department and Health and family welfare Departmen offices are situated here.

Speaking to reporters here, Karjol clarified that the state government was not incurring any expenses to execute this project. “The project itself is executed 60:40 ratio. 40 per cent of the office space will be utilised by the Central Government offices while state government will utilise remaining 60 per cent to accommodate its offices,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that the twin tower will house various government offices that are presently working on rented premises.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“This would be convenient for the public as well as to the both governments. The government will be saving lot of money in terms of paying rent, while people including employees will be saving lot of time as most of the offices will be located in one place and conveniently linked to Metro stations and City bus stations,” he explained.

He added that the total built-up area of this project is estimated to be 23.94 lakh sq. ft. which will come up in 8.5 acre land parcel owned by the PWD department.

Karjol said that the all offices will be vacated soon as the government intends to complete this project in two years time from the day of foundation stone laying ceremony.

It may be recalled that Karnataka cabinet on December 7 had given administrative approval to a Rs 1,250-crore plan to construct twin towers with government offices in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru
Skywalks would link Kempegowda metro station at Majestic, Mantri Square Sampige Road station and Vidhana Soudha metro station. Pixabay

The complex will come up on 8.5 acres belonging to the health department at Anand Rao Circle and accommodate departments of both state and central governments. Each tower will have 50 floors.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जानिए क्या है मध्य प्रदेश में “पाठशाला की पौधशाला” योजना ?

Though CM Yediyurappa had announced the project while presenting the budget for the current fiscal. He had estimated that the project would cost Rs 400 crore, but the figure approved by the cabinet on December 7 is substantially higher.

The PWD officials told reporters that when Yediyurappa had announced this projects, it was planned as 25 storey twin tower project, but after several rounds of deliberations, the project was scaled up to 50-storey twin tower in October, hence the cost of the project swelled according this size of the project too.

The source added that the project would also have skywalks from three metro stations located in the vicinity.

It would be developed on the PPP model, with not less than 50 floors in each tower.

ALSO READ: Once Nominated, U.S. Supreme Court Justices Have A Job For Life

Sources claimed that the PWD was working out a project to link three modern skywalks, running up to a few kilometres, to ensure access to offices for metro commuters. These skywalks would link Kempegowda metro station at Majestic, Mantri Square Sampige Road station and Vidhana Soudha metro station. (IANS)

Previous articleAshtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next article‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody

RELATED ARTICLES

India

‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody

NewsGram Desk - 0
One can walk in at any time, cook food to satiate his hunger, spend time reading books, and take some rest. No questions are...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 28 28) OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                   OṀ (AUM) -SUM-PRA-DAA-YA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA ॐ सम्प्रदायभूम्यै नमः (Sampradāya:-That which is given or handed over, in succession, tradition).  Sampradaya is a...
Read more
Business

Buy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is a discussion of photo and video sharing, executed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Instagram launched in 2010. Later in 2012, it...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Andari Illu’- A House In Hyderabad Open For Everybody

India NewsGram Desk - 0
One can walk in at any time, cook food to satiate his hunger, spend time reading books, and take some rest. No questions are...
Read more

Bengaluru Will Have 50-Storey Twin-Tower in 2 Years

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Karnataka will sign an agreement with Central government's blue-chip company National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to build 50-storey twin tower project worth Rs 1,251...
Read more

Ashtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 28 28) OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                   OṀ (AUM) -SUM-PRA-DAA-YA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA ॐ सम्प्रदायभूम्यै नमः (Sampradāya:-That which is given or handed over, in succession, tradition).  Sampradaya is a...
Read more

Buy Instagram Followers To Connect With More People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is a discussion of photo and video sharing, executed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Instagram launched in 2010. Later in 2012, it...
Read more

Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Witness Depression

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Young adults who increased their social media usage are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, say, researchers. Compared to the participants...
Read more

Amazon Web Services To Skill 29 Million People Globally By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of Amazon has announced that by 2025, it will help 29 million people globally grow...
Read more

Few Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Keep Your Respiratory System Healthy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
It is now known that Covid-19, which is a respiratory system-related disease, weakens the lungs of those who contract it. The pollution and dust...
Read more

Few Yoga Asanas That Help You Provide A Firm Face And Glowing Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
In our day-to-day beauty regime, psychological peace and spiritual balance play a relevant role. We never think but most of our skin problems are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada