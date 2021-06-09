Best Gambling Websites That Support Indian Players

If you are looking for top-rated casino websites for Indian players, you have come to the right place

By Ilana

Tons of online gambling websites are welcoming to Indian players. However, not all of them can be trusted. You have to be wary as some of them are bogus sites. If you are looking for top-rated casino websites for Indian players, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the ways of finding the best gambling websites for Indian players and some of the names you can trust. Begin your search by taking into account the following:

Safety – Safety and security are a must when it comes to playing online games. Keep in mind that you are playing using real money, and so you need to ensure that the site is equipped with high-security features. Choose a site with SSL encryption and firewall setting; thus, ensure your information is protected from phishers and scammers.

Credible reputation – Check the casino’s reputation and make sure you play only at casinos with an excellent reputation. To check for reputation, you have to read reviews and ratings given by real players. These people have first-hand experience playing at the site. By reading the reviews and ratings, you will know if the site you are planning to play is credible or not.

Payment options – Playing at online sites for real money will require you to deposit money. Hence, it is important to check for the available payment options. The best site should be able to provide a variety of payment options so players can choose a payment method they are most comfortable and convenient at. You should look for some payment options: online bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, PayPal, prepaid cards like AstroPay, RuPay, UPI (Unified Payment Interface), and, if possible, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Game variety – The gaming site should offer a variety of gaming options so there will be something to offer to every type of online gamers. The goal is to be a one-stop-destination for all types of online gamers, so players don’t need to switch from one site to another. Before signing up for an account, check the gaming site to see what games are available.

Bonuses and promotions – Online gaming sites offer bonuses and promotions to entice new players and retain existing players. However, such bonuses and promotions have corresponding terms and conditions. Therefore, you have to go through the bonuses and the conditions, so you will know if such bonuses are attainable or not.

Recommended top-rated online casinos

We surveyed all available casino sites accepting Indian players using the parameters mentioned above. The names made in our list are the following:

Pure Win Casino – It was formerly known as Pure Casino. It rebranded to Pure Win as it starts to offer both online casino games and sports betting. The moment you sign up for an account, you will receive a welcome bonus. Loyal players are also given special perks as a sign of showing appreciation for their loyalty. Pure Win is the best casino site for Indian players.

10Cric Casino – It is one of the most visited online gambling sites for Indian players because it offers top-notch casino games and a one-of-a-kind gambling experience. It supports Indian Rupees and has five different options for live casinos. It also offers a generous welcome bonus, fast withdrawal, and a round clock easy to reach the customer support team.

Casumo Casino – It is one of the well-established online casinos that are welcoming to Indian players. It offers a huge array of games, numerous ways to send and receive payment, and a generous welcome bonus. There are also promotions and campaigns that benefit loyal players.

Betway Casino. It is one of the premier names in online gambling. It has been around since 2005 and partnered with some of the best online gaming software providers such as Microgaming. With years in the industry, it has successfully built a solid reputation as one of the trusted names in the business. It is known for its excellent welcome bonus, top-notch customer service, and stress-free payment transfer.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)