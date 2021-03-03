Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Best Sites To Play Andar Bahar Online

Create a free account, make the first deposit, claim the bonus and enjoy playing the game

Andar Bahar
The best sites to play the game. Pixabay

By John Graham

Playing Andar Bahar is fun, especially when playing on a user-friendly site. It’s a game where you play and win. Besides, it’s simple to learn, making it attract thousands of new players every day. Are you looking for the best sites to play the game?  Don’t worry. In this guide, we list the best sites to play Andar Bahar.

  1. JungleRaja

The site is fully designed to enhance Indians’ experience with Andar Bahar games. You can play several Live Andar Bahar games from Ezugi, as well as Andar Bahar from One Touch.

It’s one of the sites where you can play the game without any deposit. Upon signing up, newcomers get a reward bonus of ₹500. One impressive feature with JungleRaja is that it cashes out your winnings within 24 hours. However, it’s important to note that the ₹500 bonus expires after 7 days.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Payment methods

Here are the different deposit options for Indians:

  • NetBanking
  • Neteller
  • Skrill
  • Local banks transfers

JungleRaja doesn’t charge any deposit or withdrawal fee. However, you may withdraw less than ₹5, 000 through bank transfer, but at a fee of 5%.

  1. Casino Days

This is an online casino site where Indian players enjoy the best gaming security, bonus, and diverse payment methods. The site has the best studios in the industry. They include Thunderkick, Evolution, QuickSpin, Playson, Pragmatic Gaming, and NetEnt.

Casino Days welcomes new players with a reward bonus equal to the same amount they deposit, with the highest bonus being ₹20,000.

Andar Bahar
Casino Days welcomes new players with a reward bonus. Pixabay

Payment methods

  • UPI
  • Visa
  • Skrill
  • MasterCard
  • Neteller
  • NetBanking

The site’s exceptional gaming studios, diverse payment methods, and ease of use will give you the best gaming experience.

  1. Pure Casino

Pure Casino is exceptionally made for Indian players. Players can play the Andar Bahar game in different currencies such as USD dollars, Euros, Indian Rupees, and cryptocurrencies. Besides, you’ll get the game in your best-preferred language because it’s available in different languages such as English, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The site is super-simple to use, with the game section displaying iGaming studios such as:

  • NetEnt
  • Evolution gaming
  • Playson
  • Habanero
  • Fantasma
  • Microgaming

Once you register, you’re required to deposit a minimum of ₹250 and get a 100% bonus.

Payment methods

Players can either deposit or withdraw money from their Pure Casino accounts via the following methods:

  • Skrill
  • EcoBank
  • UPI
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • NetBanking
  • Ecopayz

The site neither charges deposit nor withdrawal fees.

  1. Jeetwin

Jeetwin is a great casino site where Indian players can sign up and enjoy online games Like Andar Bahar. The site has easy deposit and withdrawal procedures and a reward bonus of 100% once you make the first deposit of ₹20,000.

Andar Bahar
Sign up and enjoy online games. Pixabay

Payment methods

You can deposit or withdraw money from your account through any of the following payment options:

  • Skrill
  • JCB
  • MasterCard
  • Indian bank transfer
  • Neteller

The diverse payment methods make it easy for any Indian player to deposit money on the site.

  1. BetWay

BetWay tops the list of the most respected Casino betting sites in India. The site has plenty of welcome bonuses. Upon registration, you’re provided with three different bonuses for both casino games and sports. Here’s the breakdown of the bonus:

  • First deposit- 100% up to ₹15,000
  • Second deposit- 25% up to ₹15,000
  • Second deposit- 50% up to ₹30,000

The following are the available payment options at BetWay:

  • Visa
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
  • MasterCard
  • Maestro
  • EcoPayz
  • MuchBetter
  • Neosurf

Choose one of these safe methods, deposit, and start playing Andar Bahar on BetWay!

  1. LuckyNiki

Do you wish to have a first-class gaming experience with Andar Bahar? Lucky Niki might be the solid choice for you, thanks to its wide number of game providers. The site welcomes newcomers with a reward bonus of 100 rupees upon making the first deposit of 100.

ALSO READ: How To Get The Most Out Of Casinos

Depositing and withdrawing money from your LuckyNiki account is simple. Log into your account and choose one of the following options:

  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • ecoPayz
  • Neteller
  • Skrill
  1. Parimatch

If you’re looking for a modern betting site with the best experience with the Andar Bahar game, then you should try Parimatch. Here, you make the first deposit of ₹8, 000 and get a reward bonus of 100% deposit. Besides, it’s easy to deposit money on the platform through the following payment methods:

  • Skrill
  • UPI
  • NetBanking
  • Neteller
  • Paytm
  • AstroPay Card

Would you like to give Parimatch a try? Create a free account, make the first deposit, claim the bonus and enjoy playing the game!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

