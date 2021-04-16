Friday, April 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Biggest North-South Collaborations Coming Up In Mainstream Indian Cinema
EntertainmentLead Story

Biggest North-South Collaborations Coming Up In Mainstream Indian Cinema

Calling it the "pan-India" film for maximum reach, many new-generation stars from North and South are coming together in some of the biggest ventures

0
south
North and South film industry come together for film collaborations. Pixabay

Actors and actresses of North and South Indian film industries joining hands are not new. Bollywood and South stars collaborating on-screen have been a trend in the past with the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Deva, and many others collaborating with Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon, and Kajol, etc.

While the trend had slowed down in between, the new generation of stars seems to be reviving the idea. Calling it the “pan-India” film for maximum reach, many new-generation stars from North and South are coming together in some of the biggest ventures, over the coming months. The idea, of course, is to maximize the audience base and revenues at a time uncertainty rule over the film business.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Over the next months, Vijay Deverakonda stars with Ananya Panday in Liger, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan co-star in Adipurush, and Prabhas teams up with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in an untitled film. These are just a few instances.

The trend has ensured such films are released in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil Telugu, and Malayalam — which helps in reaching out to a bigger audience. This, in turn, helps stars gain fandom beyond their own respective region.

IANS takes a look at some of the biggest North-South collaborations coming up in mainstream Indian cinema:

RRR

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in this magnum opus by SS Rajamouli. The film also features South stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centers around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian languages.

south
Indian Bollywood Actress Kriti Sanon. Wikimedia commons

ADIPURUSH

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Telugu star Prabhas in the film, reportedly an adaptation of Ramayan. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Kriti is set to essay Sita while Saif will be seen essaying Ravan and Prabhas will feature as Lord Ram in the Om Raut directorial.

LIGER

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming ambitious action film also features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The film is set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh directorial.

ALSO READ: Patriotism Becomes The Incumbent Flavor Of Films Down South

HAATHI MERE SAATHI

The film stars Rana Daggubati along with Hindi film actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain. It has three different titles for three different versions — Haathi Mere Saathi is called Aranya in Telugu version and Kaadan in Tamil. The release of the Hindi version has been affected due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

UNTITLED AMITABH BACHCHAN-PRABHAS-DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas have joined hands for a mega multi-lingual film, which has not been titled yet. This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B and Deepika. However, it has not been reported as to how many languages the film will release. The film is slated to open next year. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCoronavirus Predominantly Spreading Via Air: Lancet Study
Next articleWhat Is India Reading, Amidst The Second Wave Of The Pandemic?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more
Entertainment

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more
Business

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Is Modi Era The End Of Congress?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A timely and comprehensive political critique of India's 'grand old party, the Indian National Congress, author Amit Bagaria's new book "Congress-Mukt Bharat: Is the...
Read more

Would Lack of Fresh TV Content Spell Drop in Ad-Revenue Amid COVID-19 Crisis?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The decision of the Maharashtra government to stop all shooting impacts TV shows acutely, as compared to films or OTT series. The world of...
Read more

Indian Women Entrepreneurs Likely To Witness 90 Percent Growth

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 percent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US...
Read more

Study: People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Require Only One Vaccine Dose

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have recovered from Covid-19 require only one vaccine dose. A second jab is important for those who have not had Covid-19 to...
Read more

Being a Content Creator Does Not Gurantee You Film Roles: Shibani Bedi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Shibani Bedi, who is known widely as Instagram's Prabha Didi, was recently seen in the feature film "Flight". The online sensation, who is trying...
Read more

What Is India Reading, Amidst The Second Wave Of The Pandemic?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Over the last year, the pandemic has led people to spend most of their time indoors as they maintain social distance. As India now...
Read more

Biggest North-South Collaborations Coming Up In Mainstream Indian Cinema

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actors and actresses of North and South Indian film industries joining hands are not new. Bollywood and South stars collaborating on-screen have been a...
Read more

Coronavirus Predominantly Spreading Via Air: Lancet Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is predominantly transmitted through the air, according to a new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada