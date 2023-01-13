Ram Charit Manas' controversy: Rift in RJD over support to Minister

"Mahatama Gandhi also believe in Ram. When he was killed, the last words from his mouth were 'Hey Ram'. So, there are so many good things in 'Ram Charit Manas' and a large number of people believe in it. If we talk about Buddha, one or two people have knowledge about him but if you talk about Ram anywhere in the country, illiterate persons of the village tell you four-five stories about him," Tiwari said.