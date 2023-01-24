Bihar: 4 die in after drinking liquor

Four persons died in Bihar's Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, while six others were in critical condition, police said on Monday.

ADGP, headquarters, J.S. Gangwar said that the victims had consumed liquor made of raw spirit. "We have arrested 16 persons so far and raids are on to nab the main accused," he said.

"During the investigation, it appeared that the spirit was brought to Siwan from Kolkata in the name of manufacturing sanitizer," he said.

He added that a DIG rank officer is present at the village for the investigation.