Bihar: Doctors perform vasectomy on unmarried youth suffering from hydrocele

The negligence of the health department surfaced once again in Bihar's Kaimur district where doctors at a primary health centre performed vasectomy on an unmarried youth suffering from hydrocele.



Vasectomy, or vasoligation, is an elective surgical procedure for male sterilisation or permanent contraception.



Manka Yadav was admitted to the Chainpur primary health centre for an operation to treat hydrocele. However, the doctors, instead of doing the operation for hydrocele, performed vasectomy on the youth on Wednesday.



The operation left Yadav and his family members in shock, who later a lodged a police complaint against the doctors of the primary health centre.



"I was suffering from hydrocele. On the suggestion of Asha workers, we decided to get it operated. Accordingly, I was admitted to the hospital in Chainpur where the doctors performed a wrong surgery on me," said Yadav.



"I was supposed to get married in a few weeks time. But how can I marry now? They have spoilt my life. We have lodged a written complaint against the doctors with the local police," Yadav said.



"My son was suffering from a hydrocele problem. But the doctors performed a vasectomy surgery. He is yet to get married... The doctors have ruined his life. I want the authorities to take stringent action against the accused," said Ram Dahin Singh Yadav, the father of the victim.



Meanwhile, the doctors at the primary health centre claimed that they had informed the patient about the vasectomy procedure which was carried out after his approval.



Sunil Kumar, in-charge of the Chainpur primary health centre, said: "The matter has come to our notice and a probe is on. We will submit a report with the health department. Necessary action will be taken against anyone found guilty."

(SJ/IANS)