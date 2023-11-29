Man killed for stealing cauliflower in Bihar

Bihar:- A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.

The family members of the victim, Raghunath Prasad claimed that he was returning home on Tuesday when two persons intercepted and brutally assaulted him using batons and sharp-edged weapons.

They blamed Raghunath Prasad for stealing the cauliflower from their agricultural field.

Prasad was critically injured in the attack and taken to a nearby Primary Health Center (PHC) in Madhuban block where doctors declared him brought dead.