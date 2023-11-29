Bihar

Man killed for stealing cauliflower in Bihar

Bihar:- A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.
Bihar:- A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.[Wikimedia Commons]
Bihar:- A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.[Wikimedia Commons]

Bihar:- A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.

The family members of the victim, Raghunath Prasad claimed that he was returning home on Tuesday when two persons intercepted and brutally assaulted him using batons and sharp-edged weapons.

They blamed Raghunath Prasad for stealing the cauliflower from their agricultural field.

Prasad was critically injured in the attack and taken to a nearby Primary Health Center (PHC) in Madhuban block where doctors declared him brought dead.

blamed Raghunath Prasad for stealing the cauliflower from their agricultural field.[Wikimedia Commons]
blamed Raghunath Prasad for stealing the cauliflower from their agricultural field.[Wikimedia Commons]

Following the incident, Madhuban police station SHO Raman Kumar and circle inspector Ashok Kumar Pandey visited the crime scene and investigated the matter.

“We have received a written complaint from the victim's family. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against two persons and a probe is on. The accused is at large. We are making efforts to nab them,” said Subodh Kumar, SHO of Pakri Dayal range of East Champaran district. IANS/SP

Bihar
agriculture
vegetable

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com