Diseases waiting to strike as biomedical waste dumped in fields of Supaul

Babhangama has four chemist stores. Apart from selling medicines, people are treated for ailments there. “We have kept a dustbin near the shop. Every two to three days, when it fills up with used syringes, needles, gloves and masks, we throw it in a pit dug in a field,” said Raju Mandal, the owner of one of the stores.



In Bihar, low awareness about disposal of biomedical waste in rural and semi-urban areas has led to the disposal of hazardous material in agricultural fields. “Hospital waste can be dangerous. It is not just being dumped in villages, even scrap dealers in towns are recycling and selling off biomedical waste, which poses a high risk of infection. Cattle and stray animals are more prone to diseases as they feed on littered garbage that has biomedical waste mixed in it,” Dr Om Prakash Jha, a practising doctor from neighbouring Saharsa district, told 101Reporters.



Shankar Mandal (65) of Bina village panchayat in Supaul has given away his land for dumping of waste from about 200 houses. This includes waste from two chemist stores. “That piece of land has a depression. Anyway, nothing much can grow there, so I thought of serving a social purpose by allowing people to dump waste there,” he said.

“Unlike cities, villages do not suffer from land scarcity. Some farmers have too much land, while others are landless. People with large tracts of land usually allow dumping in a portion... However, we try to prevent them from throwing needles because they are sharp. Otherwise, it is difficult to distinguish biomedical waste from the rest,” Shankar said.

In villages closer to towns and cities, urban local bodies do send a vehicle for garbage collection. For instance, this happens in Malhad and Karanpur villages near Supaul and in Bangaon and Mahishi near Saharsa city. But there is no segregation of biomedical waste from other garbage.

“In the last two years, a government vehicle has been coming to collect waste. Before that, we used to throw garbage in the fields only. Now that we are on the periphery of the city, population is increasing and farm lands are decreasing,” said Rajesh Jha, a resident of Bangaon.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), only 15% of the healthcare waste generated is considered hazardous. It may be infectious — like the waste contaminated with blood or other body fluids (test samples), toxic heavy metals like mercury in thermometer or chemical solvents or radioactive diagnostic materials. The WHO data claim that about 16 billion injections are administered worldwide every year, but not all of the needles and syringes are disposed of properly. Open burning and incineration of biomedical waste emits toxins such as dioxins and furans and particulate matter in the air.