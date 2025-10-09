Bihar Election 2025: Maithili Thakur Hints at Political Debut Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 After Meeting BJP Leaders

Folk singer and internet sensation Maithili Thakur has indicated a possible entry into electoral politics ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 after she met with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi. Speaking to the media on 7th October following the meeting, she said she is “ready to serve the people if given an opportunity”, signalling her willingness to contest the polls.
According to reports, Thakur met BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, where discussions reportedly revolved around her potential candidature from a seat in Mithilanchal, a region where she enjoys massive cultural influence. When asked about joining politics, Thakur stated that she has always represented her region through music and culture and would like to “work for the people on a larger platform”.
With Bihar heading into elections next year, political parties have begun outreach to influential cultural figures. The BJP’s interest in Maithili Thakur is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support in the Maithil-speaking belt, where cultural identity plays a key role in voter sentiment. Party insiders believe that bringing her into active politics could help connect with youth and first-time voters who follow her work closely.
Maithili Thakur, born in Madhubani, Bihar, is a classical and folk singer widely known for promoting Maithili, Bhojpuri, and other regional languages through her digital platforms. She rose to national fame after participating in music reality shows and later gained popularity on social media for her renditions of traditional songs, devotional bhajans, and folk verses. She has millions of followers across platforms and is often regarded as a cultural ambassador of Bihar’s rich musical heritage.
Since Bihar Assembly Election dates announced by the Election commission, on 6th and 11th November, the political landscape is witnessing early realignments. The state has seen multiple shifts in coalition equations over the past year, with parties focusing on caste, youth engagement, and regional identity politics. The NDA and opposition alliances are expected to intensify their campaigns, with social media outreach becoming a significant tool.
The possible induction of Maithili Thakur into active politics reflects a growing trend where artists and digital influencers are being considered serious political contenders due to their wide reach and public trust.
Though no official declaration has been made by the BJP yet, Maithili Thakur’s statement has sparked discussions in political circles. Her supporters have welcomed the possibility, stating that a voice from the cultural fraternity entering politics could bring fresh representation.
If she contests, it would mark a rare transition of a young cultural figure stepping directly into electoral politics in Bihar, a state where traditional political families have long dominated the scene. (Rh/MY/VP)
