Bihar Election 2025: Maithili Thakur Hints at Political Debut Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 After Meeting BJP Leaders

Folk singer and internet sensation Maithili Thakur has indicated a possible entry into electoral politics ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 after she met with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi. Speaking to the media on 7th October following the meeting, she said she is “ready to serve the people if given an opportunity”, signalling her willingness to contest the polls.

According to reports, Thakur met BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, where discussions reportedly revolved around her potential candidature from a seat in Mithilanchal, a region where she enjoys massive cultural influence. When asked about joining politics, Thakur stated that she has always represented her region through music and culture and would like to “work for the people on a larger platform”.