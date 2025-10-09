'Incorrect Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan, ADR,' Flags ECI Before SC in Bihar SIR Row

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday refuted before the Supreme Court allegations that a large number of names were deleted from the final voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, countered that the affidavits relied upon by Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing on behalf of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), were inaccurate.

Dwivedi told a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, that several individuals claimed to have been “deleted” were never part of the draft list because they had not submitted their enumeration forms.

The poll body stated that a "false" affidavit had been filed, which amounts to perjury, and clarified that the individual in question had never appeared in the draft list, adding that the person had failed to submit the necessary enumeration form, leading to their exclusion from the final list. At this, the Justice Kant-led Bench expressed displeasure with Bhushan for submitting the affidavit without proper verification.

“The person should have disclosed the correct information, we do not appreciate this,” the apex court remarked. Bhushan attempted to defend his position, stating that there were affidavits from 20 other individuals in a similar situation, and that it was not possible to verify their authenticity.

However, the apex court said, “After our experience with this affidavit, we don’t know how authentic the others will be!” It added that it was ADR’s responsibility to ensure the veracity of such affidavits before they were handed over to the top court.