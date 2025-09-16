Dynastic Politics in India: ADR Report Reveals 1 in 5 Lawmakers From Political Families

India, the world’s largest democracy, is based on the principle of equality, where every citizen should have the opportunity to contest and represent the people. Yet, Indian politics has long been dominated by dynastic trends, with political power often concentrated within families and passed from one generation to another. This practice began soon after independence with the Congress party and was later adopted by several other political parties.

While dynastic politics offers continuity and stability, it raises concerns about meritocracy, fairness, and equal opportunity. Ordinary citizens often lack the same access as political families. Today, dynastic politics is deeply embedded in India’s multiparty democracy, shaping leadership at every level while challenging the core ideals of equality in representation.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)—a non-partisan, apolitical nonprofit organisation in India, working on electoral and political reforms—and National Election Watch (NEW) have collected data to study dynastic politics in India. They analyzed sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs). Out of a total of 5,204 sitting legislators across Parliament and State Assemblies, 1,107 (21%) were found to come from political families. This means nearly one in five lawmakers in India has a dynastic background.