Prashant Kishor Says Bihar Battle Is Between NDA and Jan Suraaj, Rules Out INDIA Bloc as Major Player

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor reiterated that the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will primarily witness a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and his political initiative, Jan Suraaj, downplaying the relevance of the INDIA bloc in the state’s electoral landscape. Kishor made these remarks during his Jan Suraaj Yatra in Gopalganj district on Sunday, asserting that the traditional bipolar competition in Bihar is shifting towards a new political alternative.

Speaking to reporters, Kishor said, “The INDIA alliance does not seem to be in the fight in Bihar. The main contest is between the NDA and Jan Suraaj. People are ready for a change, and they are looking beyond the traditional parties.” He emphasized that voters in Bihar are disillusioned with both the ruling NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), as well as the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, key components of the INDIA bloc.

Background: The Political Context

Prashant Kishor’s statement comes amid increasing political activity ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The NDA, which currently governs the state, is facing anti-incumbency after Nitish Kumar’s multiple political realignments over the past decade. Kumar, who has switched alliances between the NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan several times, is under scrutiny for governance fatigue and rural distress.